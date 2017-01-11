So, I signed up for voluntary brain electrocution. For those unfamiliar with ECT, it goes something like this:

Before I agreed, I did some research. I learned that ECT was still the recommended second line of treatment in the standard medical guide to mental illness (the first being the drugs that had failed me). I considered the list of side effects, including memory loss, impaired thinking, and headaches. When the other option was waiting until I finally snapped and took my own life, these seemed like minor inconveniences.

In 2012, an overwhelming mixed episode had me fighting for my mind and my life, and I begged my psychiatrist for help. He admitted me to the psych ward. After I settled in, we discussed changing my medication. We’d been conducting this chemistry experiment for 15 years, but it wasn’t enough. I had run out of options. He recommended ECT. It was my best shot at taking back control of my bipolar brain.

One of the things people are most curious about is ECT (electroconvulsive therapy). Carrie Fisher was candid about her experiences with it, yet for many people ECT remains a mysterious, frightening concept. But ECT saved my life.

With the tragic death of Carrie Fisher propelling mental illness back into the mainstream media spotlight, I’ve been fielding more questions than ever about living with bipolar disorder. As someone with bipolar I [characterized by at least one manic episode , compared to the lesser bipolar II], I experience manic episodes wherein I feel invincible. I also have episodes of crippling depression. The most dangerous episodes are mixed, presenting with unbearable sadness combined with intense anger, self-loathing, and frenetic energy. Not only do I desperately want to die, I have the motivation to make that happen.

Note: The kind editors at The Atlantic gave me the option of posting this anonymously. I’ve decided to use my full name because there is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to having a mental illness and seeking whatever treatment works for you.

You are given general anesthesia and taken into the treatment room. You are given a drug that paralyzes your body. The doctor then sends electricity into your brain to disrupt its signals. In simple terms, you experience a seizure-like interruption of the electrical current inside your head and, over the course of treatment, the mind over which you’d lost control is supposed to return to its old self. The procedure itself is thankfully quite brief, and you wake up in recovery with no memory of what happened. Despite the memory loss that followed my first treatment, that day stands out with startling clarity. The hospital had already been scheduled for demolition, and the interior was aged and neglected. As I rode the rickety elevator to the fourth floor, I struggled to squelch my growing terror. My mind is my primary marketable feature—the sudden reality of what I was about to do turned my stomach when I realized that my choice of treatment might leave me with permanent impairment. And might not work at all. There were eight of us scheduled for ECT that morning. The nurses lined up our stretchers in the pink tile-lined hallway and systematically administered our sedatives. It was an assembly line of last resort. The fluorescent lights came in and out of focus as I slipped into the drug-induced slumber. My next memory is of being thrust back to awareness by the force with which I vomited on the recovery-room nurse. I had felt nothing during the procedure and was shipped back to the main hospital while I was still numb. The memories from before, during, and after the treatments are either completely blurred or simply missing. Trying to recall specifics from the rest of my hospital stay is like searching in vain for a simple word that rests on the tip of your tongue but refuses to be said. I don’t remember that Christmas with my family or spending time with my parents in Florida. The photos I took while I was there look foreign and staged. I did three sessions a week for six weeks. On treatment days, I was ferried to the regional mental health centre in a taxi before sunrise. Nothing quite cements the idea that you’re crazy like daydreaming of Nurse Ratched.

I still whole-heartedly recommend ECT. Obviously, I’m still alive. Electroconvulsive therapy was more effective than any combination of drugs I’d ever taken, and in less time. It did, however, take over a year before I felt I had complete control of my mind. Those around me saw the difference long before I did. Since bipolar disorder is a life-long battle, the odds are good that my medications will once again fail. If my doctor recommends another round of ECT, I’ll most likely volunteer. When staring into a suicidal abyss, grasping for lightning doesn’t seem so bad.

What also doesn’t seem so bad is this video of ECT from 2013, especially when compared to the Hollywood version embedded above, which was filmed in 1975 and based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest—both of which shaped the popular conception of ECT more than anything else. The main difference between that movie scene and the real-life version is the use of anesthetic in the latter, leaving the patient unconscious and not in need of physical restraints. The patient still convulses for about 30 seconds (starting at the 3:30 mark), which is a bit unsettling to watch. But as the narrator explains, there’s very little to worry about:

Serious physical complications from ECT are rare. Mortality rates of ECT are low—1 in 50,000. This is comparable to risks of general anesthetic for minor surgery.

In contrast to Cuckoo’s Nest, the two people most responsible for normalizing ECT in the public consciousness are Kitty and Michael Dukakis. This recent NYT profile of the married couple calls them “the nation’s most prominent evangelists for electroconvulsive therapy.” Following Michael’s defeat in the 1988 presidential election, Kitty spiraled into a deep depression and several years of rehab for alcoholism. But then she tried ECT—and it was a godsend:

Mrs. Dukakis, 80, still receives maintenance treatment every seven or eight weeks. She said that she had minor memory lapses but that the treatment had banished her demons and that she no longer drank, smoked or took antidepressants. She went public with her use of electroshock in 2006 in her book, “Shock: The Healing Power of Electroconvulsive Therapy,” which she wrote with the journalist Larry Tye.

Here’s another story of ECT, this time from a reader: