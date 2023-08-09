Republicans’ Failed Gamble in Ohio

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.

Yesterday, voters in Ohio rejected a ballot measure that would have raised the threshold for amending the state constitution. Though the proposal, Issue 1, wasn’t explicitly about abortion, the higher threshold likely would have served as a way to prevent the passage of an abortion-rights initiative in November. I spoke with Russell Berman, who has been covering the Ohio story, about what the result means for supporters of reproductive rights, and for the 2024 election.

All About the Timing

Lora Kelley: What, if anything, surprised you about the outcome of this special election?

Russell Berman: The outcome of this election actually wasn’t a big surprise. Democrats have had a long losing streak in Ohio, but abortion rights have been having a winning streak at the polls. Last year, in every state where there was an abortion-rights-related amendment on the ballot, the abortion-rights side won. That happened both in blue states like Vermont and California, and in red states like Kansas and Kentucky.

In Ohio, in retrospect, the fact that the Republicans even put this on the ballot was surprising, knowing what has happened elsewhere, especially in Kansas. A year ago in Kansas, the abortion-rights side defeated an anti-abortion ballot measure by an even larger margin than in Ohio. At that time, that was a big surprise. But now, having seen how potent the abortion issue is for mobilizing supporters of abortion rights, what happened last night in Ohio wasn’t too big of a surprise.

Lora: What did this outcome tell us about the energy of voters around abortion, just over a year after the Dobbs decision?

Russell: It told us very clearly that there is still a lot of energy around abortion rights. That gives Democrats a lot more hope heading into 2024. This election showed that Democrats can still rely on abortion as an issue, especially in states where access to abortion and abortion rights are under threat. In 2022, Democratic candidates performed much better in red or purple states where there was a palpable sense that the election could determine access to abortion.

In Ohio, you still saw that energy—just look at the turnout. The only thing on the ballot in Ohio yesterday was Issue 1. There were no primaries; there were no candidate races. People were going to the polls in Ohio yesterday only to vote on this constitutional amendment. The turnout was nearly double that of the statewide primaries in May 2022. And this is in August! Going back to your first question, if anything surprised me about this election, it wasn’t the outcome so much as the turnout. It really exceeded even the most expansive projections.

Lora: The word abortion didn’t appear anywhere in the text of the Ohio ballot measure. How did voters get the message that this special election was linked to the November abortion initiative?

Russell: It was all about the timing. For months, there had been a petition effort to get the abortion question on the fall ballot. The voters in Ohio know that. The Republican-dominated legislature kept trying to put Issue 1 on the ballot to intercept the abortion amendment and were finally able to pass a bill scheduling this election for August.

Republicans never really denied that the measure was at least partially—really, entirely—about the amendment on abortion coming up this November, though they highlighted that amending the state constitution would affect other issues. Their messaging noted that “special interest” money could come into the state and try to sway votes on the legalization of marijuana, raising the minimum wage, and passing gun-control laws. But voters understood that this was really about abortion. Opponents of this amendment were ready to make that clear to them.

Lora: What does this election tell us about abortion-rights battles in other states? Where are you looking next?

Russell: This is certainly going to continue to embolden the Democratic side, the abortion-rights side, which is basically looking anywhere that a citizen-led ballot initiative could change the constitution, because Republicans control the legislatures in a majority of states and they have a very tight grip on red states, particularly in the South.

Specifically, we’re looking to Florida and Arizona. In Florida, supporters of abortion rights are now gathering petitions to try to put a constitutional amendment protecting access to abortion on the ballot for 2024. That’s important, because the legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis just passed a law that bans abortion after six weeks. In Arizona, where Republicans also control the legislature, supporters of abortion rights are also planning to gather petitions to put an amendment on the ballot.

