Readers’ Thoughts on Affirmative Action

My experience with Black students is mostly positive. But one student haunts me. He was underprepared for college work, despite being relatively mature plus an armed-services veteran of two tours in Iraq. What he did turn in was strong, evocative, proficient writing. It's just that his points in total were too low due to missing or very late work. When it was clear, according to my syllabus policies, that there was no way for him to reach a passing grade … we had a hard chat: I told him he was most welcome to retake my class and I hoped he would when circumstances were better for his attendance and assignments.

He was polite and positive. Two weeks later, he came back to class to take part and promote success in a group presentation—a generous, thoughtful thing to do. I tried to catch him to chat, but he slipped away. Next semester he came to my office and asked for a letter.

"I need to expunge the entire fall semester," he said.

Why? I asked him. What happened? With difficulty, he explained the emotional and psychological turmoil of re-entering civilian life after his tours of duty. Then he said he'd lost his brother, mid-semester, in a drive-by shooting back home in Detroit. I told him I was happy to write a letter on his behalf and hoped he’d try my class again soon. I never saw him after that. I don’t know what happened, but my guess is he re-entered the military, which is a much more tenable option for “expendable” young men of color from dangerous urban environments. He served his country; he served me. I am chagrined and regretful at not pushing through to really “see” that young man in time to at least provide him better recovery options in my class. Were his shortfalls and troubles due to his Blackness? I couldn't see it then. But I surely see it now: To succeed in college, he needed to not be a young Black male veteran from inner-city Detroit.

Affirmative-action policies attempt to mitigate this. They don't do it perfectly. But my worry is that with this current change, it will be even more difficult for students like mine … and for instructors like me to assist in their success.