11 Reader Views on Affirmative Action

Even as a solid liberal, I have always been flummoxed by the left’s insistence that using race in higher admissions is acceptable. It is a classic example of “ends justify the means” thinking and it undermines foundational principles we should all agree on. Justice Jackson was correct to say that “deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.” But race’s relevance in life does not mean it should be relevant in the law.

One of the law’s purposes is to lay out neutral principles that can be fairly applied across the board. If we agree as a society that people should not be treated differently because of their race (and I hope we do), then there is no principled way to say using race in admissions upholds this ideal. Further, as a legal matter, if we say that diversity in college is a “compelling government interest” that meets the constitutional requirements of strict scrutiny, then practically anything is fair game for the use of race.

There are many principles that provide bedrock support for a well-functioning and just society even if they are not true in any factual sense. For example, we presume those charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt using admissible evidence. This procedural protection makes our society a better place to live overall, and it is more fundamental than any one case.

Suppose a person commits a murder but walks free because the available admissible evidence could not prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt (e.g., all witnesses have died of natural causes). We consider this an acceptable outcome because it was the correct result of a system whose principles we support. If we give in to the temptation to make an exception in this one case, then we beg the question of why we even had the system in the first place. And where do we draw the line? And who decides where to draw it?

In the same way, we have a principle that people should not be treated differently before the law based on their race. The fact that Black Americans in particular are subjected to racism and discrimination, including by the government, does not justify using race as a general mechanism to balance the scales. Who exactly is deciding how to do the balancing?

This is by no means to suggest the law is powerless to right past wrongs. If an employer discriminates against Black employees, they can be sued. This means the actual perpetrator is held responsible for their actions. We don’t punish all employers in the industry as a group. Even in the case of more systemic wrongs, there is a way to be more rigorous in our response. We paid reparations to Japanese Americans who were interned during World War II, and we could pay reparations for slavery without putting the burden on any one group based on their immutable characteristics.

In the case of affirmative action, however, we apparently decided that Asian and white college applicants should bear the burden of the sins of their parents’ generation. After all, college admissions at a competitive school is by definition zero-sum. It is odd to me that the left has fought so hard to defend the use of race in such a specific context. After all, most colleges accept the majority of applicants. Affirmative action only really affects a select few of the world’s most competitive schools. This strikes me as a Band-Aid on a serious wound. The interventions needed to minimize or reverse the effects of systemic racism must happen much earlier. Undoing redlining or properly funding poorer school districts would go much farther to making our society more equal. These interventions can also be justified without treating individuals only as members of racial groups.

Affirmative action was always destined to be a Pyrrhic victory at best.