What Really Changes in Older Age

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning.

Among the many negative stereotypes that exist about older adults is the idea that they’re not capable of change, my colleague Faith Hill noted recently. In fact, many psychologists used to believe that after young adulthood, people tend to settle into their personality. That’s largely true, Faith writes, but only until a certain point: “More recent studies suggest that something unexpected happens to many people as they reach and pass their 60s: Their personality starts changing again.”

This finding speaks to the capacity of older people to adapt. But as Faith writes, it also tells us something about the circumstances that many older adults contend with, and how society might better support them. Today’s newsletter will explore some of the more wondrous elements of older age. Aging is not easy, but many older adults speak of their current stage of life with satisfaction and joy. Take the writer Margaret Atwood’s reply to Jennifer Senior asking her how old she feels in her own head:

At 53 you worry about being old compared to younger people. At 83 you enjoy the moment, and time travel here and there in the past 8 decades. You don’t fret about seeming old, because hey, you really are old! You and your friends make Old jokes. You have more fun than at 53, in some ways. Wait, you’ll see! :)

On Older Age

The Curious Personality Changes of Old Age

By Faith Hill

When people lose the ability to control their circumstances, their selves sometimes evolve instead.

The Puzzling Gap Between How Old You Are and How Old You Think You Are

By Jennifer Senior

There are good reasons you always feel 20 percent younger than your actual age.

The Seven Habits That Lead to Happiness in Old Age

By Arthur C. Brooks

Your well-being is like a retirement account: The sooner you invest, the greater your returns will be.

Still Curious?

The secret power of menopause : Why the end of fertility doesn’t mark the start of decline—and may even help explain our success as a species.

Why the end of fertility doesn’t mark the start of decline—and may even help explain our success as a species. When does someone become “old”? It’s surprisingly hard to find a good term for people in late life.

Other Diversions

P.S.

Reading Jennifer’s article on the age we are in our own head, I was introduced to a newsletter I’ve been excited to delve into: Oldster Magazine, which regularly issues questionnaires to novelists, artists, and activists about the experience of aging.

— Isabel