How Comedy Movies Are Changing

Welcome to Up for Debate. Each week, Conor Friedersdorf rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Question of the Week

I’m still rounding up your emails about the song “Fast Car” and coverage of race in journalism––they’ll run early next week and then we’ll be back on our regular newsletter schedule.

Conversations of Note

Locked Up in a Heat Wave

In a Marshall Project article that draws on work by the ACLU, Jamiles Lartey makes the case that incarcerated people, including children, are at serious risk from lack of air-conditioning:

Conditions in Texas are likely even worse.

How to Increase Diversity at the Top

In The Atlantic, Annie Lowrey highlights research on the outsize impact that 12 highly selective colleges have on shaping the American elite, and argues that even with new restrictions on race-based affirmative action, “a straightforward set of policies” exist “that would still let these schools diversify themselves—without making any sacrifice in terms of student quality or ambition.”

She outlines those policies:

The first step is to eliminate legacy admissions, as Wesleyan did last week. Most of these schools have an extremely strong preference for the children of alumni, and especially the children of wealthy alumni … Legacy kids whose parents are in the top 1 percent of the earnings distribution have a 40-percentage-point advantage in admissions compared with non-legacy kids with equivalent test scores; that advantage falls to just 15 percentage points for less wealthy students. This alumni preference acts as affirmative action for wealthy white kids. Second is getting rid of recruitment policies for athletes. Participating in a sport—including a niche, moneyed sport such as fencing or sailing—gives kids an admissions boost equivalent to earning an additional 200 points on the SAT, one study found. At many elite schools, athletic programs function as a way to shuttle in rich kids who would not get in otherwise. “People sometimes have the intuition that student athletes might come disproportionately from lower-income or middle-income families,” Chetty told me. “That’s not true.” Third is putting less emphasis on super-high “non-academic” ratings. Pretty much all kids who matriculate at the Ivy Plus institutions have résumés thick with leadership-cultivating, creativity-showcasing activity: volunteering, playing an instrument, making art. But kids from the country’s Eton-like secondary schools, such as Exeter and Milton, tend to have especially strong recommendations and padded résumés, ones Harvard and Yale love. “These admissions preferences tilt strongly in favor of the rich,” Chetty noted. Getting rid of the admissions policies favoring athletes, legacies, and résumé padders would increase the share of kids from the bottom 95 percent of the parental-income distribution by nearly nine percentage points, the study finds. Yale, Harvard, and the other super-elite schools would each replace about 150 kids from rich families with kids from low- and middle-income families each year. In addition, the economists find, schools could bolster their admissions preferences for low- and middle-income kids with excellent test scores… I would add one more policy … simply matriculating many more students. The Ivy Plus schools have a combined endowment of more than $200 billion … Surely they could enroll many more kids.

Oppenheimer-Adjacent

In the Washington Examiner, Tim Carney argues that the U.S. should not have dropped the atomic bomb on Japan at the end of World War II and the associated idea that “nuking Nagasaki and Hiroshima [meant] flipping a lever, rerouting the trolley, and causing the death of fewer people.”

He writes:

The trolley problem is a philosophical exercise meant to test the distinction between the moral weight of the actions we choose versus the consequences of inaction. Is it the better decision to take an action that kills one person versus taking an inaction that results in five deaths? It’s a fine ethical exercise, but it’s inapplicable in real life … We know where a trolley will go if we don’t flip a switch because there is a track there. We don’t know what Japan’s military and civilian population would have done had we not flipped the switch. Defenders of the atomic bomb say that our only alternative to the deliberate slaughter of tens of thousands of noncombatants, including babies and elderly women, was a massive land invasion that would have cost millions of lives. They present this as if it was one of two sets of train tracks available. People who were very involved at the time disagree. Again, Eisenhower said the Japanese were about to surrender. Eisenhower told his biographer that he expressed to War Secretary Harry Stimson his “grave misgivings, first on the basis of my belief that Japan was already defeated and that dropping the bomb was completely unnecessary, and secondly because I thought that our country should avoid shocking world opinion by the use of a weapon whose employment was, I thought, no longer mandatory as a measure to save American lives. It was my belief that Japan was, at that very moment, seeking some way to surrender with a minimum loss of ‘face.’” Was Eisenhower right that the atomic bomb was “no longer mandatory as a measure to save American lives”? I don’t know! Neither do you! There’s a lot of uncertainty here.

Among the classic arguments for the course America did take is Paul Fussell’s 1981 essay “Thank God for the Atom Bomb.” Also relevant were the lives of people still under brutal Japanese occupation. What effect would each choice have on how long their subjugation lasted?

Why Are There So Few Great Comedy Movies Today?

In conversation with Noam Dworman, the owner of the Comedy Cellar, the economist Tyler Cowen asks that question and puts forth a hypothesis:

Cowen: Why are there so few great comedy movies today? And TV shows, for that matter. It used to be top TV shows were comedies — not all of them — Seinfeld the clearest example. Now for a long time, HBO, dramas. What happened? Dworman: The obvious answer that most people would say is because you can’t make those jokes anymore. Most of the classic comedies had jokes which would be considered off-limits today. Cowen: But they’re not mostly that politically incorrect. Seinfeld is less politically incorrect than Curb Your Enthusiasm, but there’s not a Seinfeld of today, is there? In movies, you can go pretty far out. Most of the funny movies from the past, like Bringing Up Baby — it’s pretty funny. It’s not politically incorrect at all. Dworman: [laughs] It’s coming around, that kind of comedy. I don’t know, Tyler. Do you have a thought on that? Cowen: We seem to be getting funny bits in different ways, and they’re more condensed, and they come at a higher information density, and we can pull them off the internet or TikTok whenever we want. It seems that sates us, and we enjoy the feeling of control over comedy, which you don’t quite get when you’re watching, say, a hundred-minute film. That would be my hypothesis. Dworman: Does that mean that there are movies that have been made which are funny and would deserve the success of a classic comedy, they’re just not getting appreciated? Cowen: No, they don’t get made… it could also be audiences are themselves less funny. They’re more depressed, they’re more neurotic. We see some of that in the data, at least for young people. I suspect that’s not the main reason, but part of it. Dworman: I don’t know. Sometimes there isn’t a reason. Sometimes there’s just a golden age. Let’s compare it to music. Why is music a little bit stagnant now? Maybe that’s just the ebb and flow of where it’s at, and we’re trying to correlate it to something, but it has nothing to do with that. Maybe it’s just that the great talents are doing other things now, or a lot of the jokes have been told. I don’t know, but there are definitely golden ages of every art form. Cowen: But comedy is still in a golden age; it’s just not in movies and television.

Do you disagree with the premise and believe there are great comedy movies today?

Provocation of the Week

Freddie deBoer believes that the concept of “equality of opportunity” is “a mess” and that society ought to abandon it as a lodestar. He writes:

What happens if someone reaches their potential by becoming a D+ student who just barely graduates from high school and ends up a ditch digger making $24,000 a year? What if a life spent in material deprivation and constant financial insecurity is the outcome of a genuinely equal opportunity? What if someone’s potential is correctly fulfilled when they end up in a life that’s barren of wealth, stability, and success? If equality of opportunity means anything, then it must include such outcomes. I constantly have to make this point when discussing education, a field where failure is seen as inherently a matter of injustice and yet one where there will always be a distribution of performance - a distribution with a bottom as well as a top. What if someone faces a completely equal playing field and, through the full expression of their talent and hard work, ends up totally ill-equipped for the job market? I find that you can get people on board with that kind of outcome if the loser in question came from great privilege; people like the cosmic karma of the most privileged being severely downwardly mobile. But what if someone is born into poverty and stays there, and that static outcome genuinely reflects them operating at the peak of their potential? That would have to constitute a successful implementation of a system of equal opportunity. And yet most people would likely still feel sympathy for that person and demand a better life for them. If that sympathy is systemic rather than individual, it would seem to suggest that equal opportunity is not in fact what people see as the correct system. Rather, equal opportunity functions as a moral backstop for the system that they’re already in - and provided the story of equal opportunity is always told in terms of the dedicated and smart person who rises above hardscrabble beginnings, it remains emotionally satisfying. But the person who gets all of the required opportunity and still struggles his way to a life of destitution is just as much a story of equal opportunity as that one.

It seems to me that in a wealthy society, equality of opportunity is most defensible when paired with a social safety net that creates a minimum standard of living available to everyone. Of course, what that “floor” ought to be is contested. Is it enough for a just society to meet basic survival needs? Is John Rawls right that we ought to maximize the status of the least well-off? Should everyone be guaranteed a job and a living wage? One could pose as many questions as there are visions of how we ought to be. But once nutritious food, comfortable shelter, and health care are available to those unable to get them, it seems to me that equality of opportunity to excel becomes a quite defensible way to organize a society. If realized in the U.S., it would certainly improve on the status quo.