The Public Debates Worth Witnessing

As someone who went to drug-rehab centers all over the country, experienced the opioid crisis over a decade, watched a dozen or so of my friends die, and overdosed multiple times myself, I believe that an under-discussed issue is drug-rehab programs—not only drug rehab but the concept of the “disease of addiction” and the entire 12-step rehab regime that has basically had control of the alcohol and drug narrative for 100 years.

Having been to treatment something like 15 to 20 times (anything from seven-day detoxes to 90-day rehab programs), I’ve seen and experienced so many of these places that it’s embarrassing. But I did finally “recover” and have since been drug-free for more than 5 years.

With that in mind, I want people to understand that nearly every single one of these places offered nearly the exact same treatment program. Some were better than others; most were mostly bullshit. Some really did try, and had honest, kind, and compassionate staff that really cared. Some were full-on grifts, run by former (and current) addicts who took advantage of desperate parents and insurance companies to enrich themselves at the expense of these poor folks. Besides all that, the one thing they all had in common was that the absolute main aspect of the “treatment” was exposure to the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. Sometimes it was very in-depth, with “therapists” who were essentially 12-step evangelists spreading the good word of AA. Some were credentialed and kind and talented. Almost all preached the 12 steps like it was pretty much the gold standard of treatment. Not only that, most would casually even make snide comments about other methods of treatment, dismissing them as if they were completely absurd and irrelevant. That mindset is highly prevalent in the 12-step ecosystem.

Why am I talking about all this? Because people talk about how difficult the “disease” of addiction is, and the dismal success rates of treatment. In my opinion, there are better, more effective, evidence-based treatments that are underutilized and disregarded, if not outright demonized. I have been attacked on social media for stating my views about the 12 steps by vicious AA evangelists, some of whom I used to consider friends. All because I said that I think the 12 steps don’t work and that we should be trying something else instead of the same thing over and over.

I just so happen to be one of those people for whom the 12 steps did not work. Over and over, I was told I “must not have been totally honest,” or “Maybe you’re just not done yet,” as if there is some magical “bottom” you have to hit before you’re ready to stop destroying yourself. None of that stuff ended up being true. What I was missing the entire time was direction and connection. And also medication-assisted treatment, or MAT.

MAT [incorporates] medications that a drug-dependent person can take to ease withdrawal symptoms and more easily reenter normal life. These drugs are heavily stigmatized and demonized in the 12-step community. When I left NA, one could not be considered “clean” if they were taking medication for this purpose. Because of this stigma and the general idea that MAT is just replacing one drug with another—and for that reason is doomed to fail—therapists, doctors, and families are generally pushed away from these treatments. Not only that, but to access them one typically must pay some cash [since insurance often does not offer full coverage]. This leads many users to go back to drugs like heroin and fentanyl, because it’s almost cheaper to continue to use heroin than to afford the doctor visit, travel expenses, and crazy-high prescription costs. These medications have been shown to be highly effective at stopping withdrawals, curbing craving, and preventing future use.

If I could have any two people debate, I would say Dr. Nora Volkow, the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), versus either Dr. Carl Hart of Columbia University or Dr. Gabor Maté, a Canadian addiction and harm-reduction expert. The topic would be the merits of the entire disease concept, and the effectiveness of 12-step programs versus other, evidence-based modalities. I choose Dr. Hart or Maté because both are highly regarded in their fields and have written incredible books on relevant topics. Hart mainly focuses on neuroscientific aspects of addiction, while Maté mainly focuses on behaviors and things like past trauma. Both have talked about how the idea of addiction as a “disease” is highly questionable, and how many of the assumptions about drug use and addicts are totally wrong.

Volkow has been the head of NIDA for years, is also highly regarded in her field, and has been very vocal about her belief in the “disease of addiction” and access to 12-step programs.

I’d love to see them debate the topic of addiction as a lifelong, incurable disease and the effectiveness of the 12 steps. I believe that we have erred in accepting that heavy, dependent drug use is some kind of incurable disease and that once you have it, you'll never kick it, and you can never be the same again.

I’m living proof that this idea is nonsense.