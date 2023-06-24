The Complex Art of Naming a Baby

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning.

In 1888, an Atlantic contributor made the case for a “science of names.” “Parents … are strangely careless and unscientific in giving names to children,” the contributor complained. “They forget that not only from the social point of view it is very advantageous to have one’s name remembered, but that from the business point of view notoriety is capital, and must be obtained by persistent and ingenious advertising.” Indeed, the contributor argued, a good name will give a child “a start in life equivalent to a cash capital of at least fifteen thousand dollars.” One way to ensure this head start? “Be guided by euphonic quality only.” (A combined dactyl and spondee are apparently best.)

Although not all of this contributor’s guidance can or should still apply today, the importance of a name to a child’s identity has stayed front of mind for many parents. A name can determine whether a child fits in or stands out—and many parents differ on which of those outcomes is preferable. Today’s reading list explores some recent trends in naming.

The Age of the Unique Baby Name

By Joe Pinsker

Parents used to want kids to fit in. Now they want them to stand out.

The Rise of Gender-Neutral Names Isn’t What It Seems

By Sarah Zhang

The desire of parents to be truly original has had a perhaps unintended effect.

The People Who Use Their Parents’ First Name

By Jacob Stern

“Morning, Carol! Morning, Mike!”

The woman naming their babies after themselves : Female “Juniors” are rare. But for certain mothers, passing down their name is a no-brainer.

Female “Juniors” are rare. But for certain mothers, passing down their name is a no-brainer. A patriarchal tradition that just won’t budge: Straight, married couples in the U.S. still almost always give kids the father’s last name. Why?

