The Marijuana-Legalization Conundrum

I am a firm believer in personal choice, so whenever I have passed a joint to someone and they declined, I simply passed to the next person with no commentary. But those who have tried to make it more difficult for me to blaze have ticked me off. Pot affects people differently. I have a side to my personality that is not pretty, and which I am not proud of. Cannabis indica (more than cannabis sativa, but both really) makes that side of my personality quite stunted. This is a good thing for me, and I guarantee that it is also good for society.

I have never been arrested or suffered any bad experiences because of marijuana. The worst thing that ever happened: When my mom first found out, I was grounded from going to see Pink Floyd in 1975. (I later saw them on the Delicate Sound of Thunder tour and it was the best event I have ever attended, so do not feel too sorry for me.)

In the Declaration of Independence, the words “pursuit of Happiness” appear. What are drugs if not the pursuit of happiness? Happiness is never guaranteed, and drugs are unlikely to provide it. But still, they should all be made legal and—except for marijuana and psilocybin, by virtue of being natural—be regulated by the FDA for quality assurance.

Any mind-altering substance, alcohol included, is no excuse for any kind of illegal behavior. It is not the drugs that should be illegal, but the illegal actions that one might commit while using them, or to maintain one’s addiction. I have never in my life used drugs or alcohol as an excuse for my actions. I have never accepted that excuse from others. Enjoy responsibly.