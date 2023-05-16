The Heart of the Debate Over Jordan Neely’s Death

I rode the Washington, D.C., Metro for years, and I vividly remember the brutal knife murder of a 24-year-old man in 2015. Fellow passengers watched in terror as his murderer stabbed or cut him 30 to 40 times, then robbed several of them before getting off the train. I’ve had that story in my head every time I ride the Metro. I am determined that I will put myself in harm’s way rather than letting something like that happen in front of me.

A few years later, I was seated near a door when I heard a man start raising his voice. He appeared to be homeless and was vocally antagonizing people. I didn’t think too much of it until I heard someone else raising his voice in response. I looked up and saw another man responding angrily and in a physically threatening way. It looked like a fight was about to start, so I yelled something like, “Hey!” and got up and stood between them, spreading my arms and holding on to handrails on either side. I faced the first man, but I was worried about getting clocked by the second man to whom I had turned my back.

The first man kept yelling, and I just started repeating, “Let’s just get to the next stop.” When we finally got there, I followed the first man off the train and watched as he headed in the other direction. I remember being scared and thinking frantically about what to do the whole time, but also feeling adrenaline and being grateful that when the time had come I actually had done something, as I’d always been determined to do in my mind.

I got lucky that day: Nobody got hurt. Not me, not either of the men. But I was determined to try to put my body in the way of something that could’ve turned out worse.

Do I know that Daniel Penny did the right thing or that he’s a hero? Absolutely not. If he went too far in responding to purely verbal threats and took Jordan Neely’s life because of a too-great willingness to become a vigilante, the law should deal with him accordingly. But I sympathize with the instinct to be vigilant against the threat of public violence, and to be determined not to become a bystander while someone else is assaulted or killed.