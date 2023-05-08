Another Side of the Gender Debate

It feels like every day it becomes less safe for me to be trans in public. One of my trans friends is moving away for their own safety. As such, I’ve grown to have a lot of very strong opinions on this subject. One is related to sports, where people often cry that “biological sex” is what matters and that fairness should trump all. However, “biological sex” is not nearly as binary as people believe it to be. Many trans people have been treated medically for a long time and are in most ways indistinguishable from cisgender people. While the chromosomes remain different, they are not an advantage in sports.

Many physical traits are an advantage, yes, but these differences exist anyway! It is unfair to say that a trans woman has an advantage simply by being trans because it makes her tall, only to turn around and say that Michael Phelps should be allowed to compete when he has a biological advantage much more relevant than the one that most trans women have. Sports already select for those most fit to play them physically, be that the tallest or the ones with the most testosterone or the ones with the best relative wingspan.

Limiting people’s sports participation based on one trait that, while seemingly correlated with athletic performance, is in many ways irrelevant in a lot of trans people, does much more harm than goodFor example, it opens the question of how to check if an athlete is trans in the first place. Cisgender women athletes have already come under fire for having too much natural testosterone, with titles even stripped away. What are schools supposed to do? Genital inspections? It’s madness to say that this ideal of “fairness” is so important that children’s genitals should potentially be inspected for the sake of protecting it.