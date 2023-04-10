The Value of Charging Ex-Presidents

I think it’s fine that Trump was brought in on mundane charges. If prosecuting his more outlandish actions had some viable path to conviction, someone would’ve done it already. I also think that prosecuting him for common crimes is a better way to show that no one is above the law than going after him for an unprecedented illegal act. Waiting two or three more years on the chance that some charge from the January 6 insurrection materializes sends the following message: “No one is above all laws, but some people are above some laws, and presidents can get away with crimes as long as they aren’t too brazen.” That is not a healthy message to send to future (and current) rulers.

I think it will be hard to find 12 unbiased jurors. I don’t think it will be impossible. Pundits, influenced by the media they consume and the friends they surround themselves with, overestimate the number of people who know anything about politics. Some people truly do not have Twitter accounts or Fox News subscriptions. Lots of people are so focused on their jobs and their families that they consume almost no news at all. Lawyers have the right to reject potential jurors. If there are 12 citizens who live under rocks in New York (and I’m sure there are), the court will find them and the trial will be fair.