18 Readers on Their Relationship With Religion

I was raised as an Anglican. Sunday school every week starting at a very young age. I read the Bible all the way through at 8. I was confirmed at 12—at the same time that I was in my first year of high school. When I was about 14, I went through a period of intense religiosity (triggered by a book I won in Sunday school), and was delighted to discover that Anglicans had nuns, too! I actually taught Sunday school for a month or so when I was about 16—the leader was smart enough to remove me after that. I had a firmly entrenched relationship with God at the time that I later referred to as “bargain basement”—you do this for me, and I’ll do (whatever—mostly saying rosaries). Then, like so many young people in the late ’60s/early ’70s, I started being interested in other religions. I got into magic for a while, tarot, etc. I had no talent but was a decent technician.

My family was terribly dysfunctional—both parents functional alcoholics, completely self-absorbed, etc. I drifted along, looking for something. In the ’70s, I fell into the new-age utopian school, I guess. I had a very close friend who was convinced that “the universe wants good things for you.” “If you just put your desire, your wish, out into the universe, it will come to you.” Well, that sounded pretty good … Ooooo—a “GOOD daddy.” And I’d fallen into the Adult Children of Alcoholics basket a bit later, and adopted that “faith” (which is not to deride its information, just that I was always looking for a home).

That lasted until my dear younger brother, my only sibling, my best male friend, came down with lung cancer. He had worked so very hard to overcome our childhood (which was much worse for him than it was for me), and his subsequent addictions to alcohol and cannabis. His next year was terrible. And he died just a year after the initial diagnosis. I remember standing in the hospital parking lot, after leaving his beside for what I knew was the last time, and yelling at the sky, “God’s a fucking cannibal, and I want my brother back.”

That was pretty much the end for me.

If I had to categorize myself since that time, over 20 years ago, it would be as a pagan. I don’t belong to any group or congregation, but I put my … faith? in nature. The seasons of the Earth, the natural elements, and how to live in harmony with them, and some ease and respect. After my brother died, it was an experience at a cottage that we had at the time, that finally closed that horror. I’d taken a First Nations course while in university, and I remembered one of the instructors telling us, “If you’re in pain, go into the bush, find a big tree, and hug the tree. The tree can take it, and will move your pain down into the Earth, and out of you.” So I tried that. And I sat and watched the little lake, and thought, Everything dies, so … And that healed me, as much as was possible.

My dear husband died just over two years ago, and now I’m struggling with where, if anywhere, he went. My brother was around for about a year after he died, I had clear active responses to requests I sent him. I’ve only asked my husband for one thing since he died, and that was satisfied. I pray nightly that if he’s anywhere, it’s someplace good for him, pain-free, healthy, and at peace—maybe even with joy. I have no hope of “heaven” any more, because it just seems so illogical—and anyway, if there are no cats there, I don’t want to go. (That’s not as frivolous as it sounds—my current cat is the only thing that’s kept me on the planet since my husband died.) Recently, I saw photos from the Webb telescope—universes upon universes. And I remember Joni Mitchell’s lyric “We are stardust,” and some scientist confirming that—that we are, everything is, composed of the results of the Big Bang. There’s no organized religion I know of that supports that approach, but that’s immaterial—it resonates with me.

We don’t know where we came from, but apparently it was stardust (figuratively speaking). And if we go back to that, I’m good. I’ve always been a loner, so I’ve never needed a congregation of belief. If we lose our individuality, and go back to stardust, there’s something in that that satisfies me. Well, I’m 74 now, and still looking for a home.