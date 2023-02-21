Adults Are Letting Teen Girls Down

I could probably list 100 reasons why young women’s mental health is suffering: Social media causing body dysmorphia; adolescence being the age that most girls start to realize that they are different from boys in a way that suddenly attracts inappropriate and unwanted attention from adult men; the realization that your gender, which you cannot control, restricts your ability to dream—you scarcely see yourself among world leaders, great historical figures, even artists and musicians and authors.

Being a teenage girl entails realizing that the world is not built for you, and so you start to wonder how you might change yourself to ease the process: be skinnier so that your appearance is accepted; be smarter so that you may be taken seriously; keep to yourself so that you aren’t bossy or annoying. This process only yields failure and disappointment when losing 10 pounds doesn’t mean boys like you and getting perfect grades doesn’t convince them that women can be good at math. That makes you feel even more hopeless.

There is a theory that mental illnesses may be caused by learned helplessness, where the repeated feeling that one has no control over a situation makes one doubt that one is able to achieve anything. I dislike the term learned helplessness because it implies that you are somehow culpable for your faults—you learned them, after all—but the theory describes what teen girls are experiencing.

Girls don’t seek out help, because they don’t think help will improve anything. Having faith that therapy or medication will work requires you to externalize your mental health to some extent: You have to believe that your depression is an affliction that can be cured. As long as you treat your mental health as an immutable trait, you will not seek out help. But gender itself is an immutable trait, and if being a girl is the source of your helplessness, what is the point of intervention?

And suppose that you do decide to speak to a parent or professional. Society and the medical field have a history of delegitimizing the feelings of women: You’re not sleeping enough; you’re spending too much time on your phone; it’s probably just your period; or maybe you’re simply being dramatic. So now not only do you have to convince yourself that things can improve, but you have to convince everyone else that a problem exists in the first place.

The repeated denigration that teenage girls experience due to their gender can exacerbate other risk factors, like genetics, socioeconomic status, family dynamics, and even teenage experimentation with drugs and alcohol. So maybe the best thing we can do for the mental health of teenage girls is simply take them seriously.