Is This the Start of an AI Takeover?

As 2022 comes to a close, it feels like suddenly all we can talk about is the potential for AI, like it’s a thief who walked into a house full of guests who were too busy to realize they left the back door open. Of all the genies I wish we could return to their bottles, this ranks among the highest for me. I have too many thoughts and too many questions to be able to process it all, so maybe making it personal is the best way to respond.

As I write, I am sitting with one of my four children, a 17-year-old junior in high school whose only consistent focus has been his art. Earlier this year, he met with representatives from a private art school, this being his most likely course after graduation. Before this month’s talk of new capabilities in AI, the idea of his going to art school felt full of potential for him as a person and for what doors it could open for him.

Looking through those images Conor easily generated out of pure curiosity, I see my son’s future slipping into obscurity. Artists like him are already undervalued in our schools, and prospects for jobs are hit-or-miss. Before these murmurs about AI began to circulate, I knew there would be some challenges to pursuing an art degree, but I didn’t expect to be staring into a future where the potential use of AI would completely eliminate the need for his craft. It is all happening so fast; why have we not stopped to consider the consequences of outsourcing the development of culture and creativity to an algorithm?

I hope I am overreacting. But sitting here with my son who is on the cusp of making some important decisions that will shape his life, this feels ominous. My son recently said to me, “AI will be the last thing humans ever create.” I think we should all let that sink in.