Some of Our Most-Read Stories of 2022

Ten Atlantic stories from 2022 that you can’t miss—including an investigation into one of the darkest chapters in recent U.S. history, deep explorations of human nature, and more

Many of the stories our readers spent the most time with this year spoke to a desire for reflection—about the way we treat one another, our changing relationships with social media, and the meaning of democracy at home and abroad.

Illustration by Nicolás Ortega. Source: Turris Babel, Coenraet Decker, 1679.

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid, by Jonathan Haidt

Social media has dissolved the mortar of our society and made America stupid, the social psychologist Jonathan Haidt argued in our May 2022 issue. And it’s not just a phase.

Oliver Munday

An American Catastrophe, by Caitlin Dickerson

The story of the U.S. government’s family-separation policy is one of both cruelty and incompetence. Staff writer Caitlin Dickerson spent a year and a half investigating how it came to be, and who is responsible.

Oliver Munday

It’s Your Friends Who Break Your Heart, by Jennifer Senior

The older we get, the more we need our friends—and the harder it is to keep them. Staff writer Jennifer Senior asks: What does it take to keep a friendship thriving in middle age?

Max Mikulecky

The Nocturnals, by Faith Hill

While most people are fast asleep, some ultra-introverts are going about their lives, reveling in the quiet and solitude. They challenge a core assumption of psychology: that all humans need social connection. “I talked to people who painted me a magical picture of their nighttime world,” Faith Hill, an Atlantic senior associate editor, wrote in February. “Of exquisite, profound solitude; of relief; of escape.”

Marc Wilson for The Atlantic

Monuments to the Unthinkable, by Clint Smith

Over the past year, staff writer Clint Smith traveled to Holocaust memorials in Berlin and at Dachau to examine how Germany remembers the Holocaust and what America can learn about memorializing the sins of its history. “The aim of some [memorials] is to educate the next generation and forge a sense of collective experience, while others are born of guilt,” he writes. Other monuments are intended to attract tourists. “The messy truth is that all of these ostensibly disparate motives can find a home in the same project.”

Jan Buchczik

The Seven Habits That Lead to Happiness in Old Age, by Arthur C. Brooks

Your well-being is like a retirement account: The sooner you invest, the greater your returns will be, our happiness columnist advises.

Illustration by Gabriela Pesqueira; photograph by Devin Christopher for The Atlantic

I Gave Myself Three Months to Change My Personality, by Olga Khazan

“I’ve never really liked my personality, and other people don’t like it either,” staff writer Olga Khazan admits in this article from our March 2022 issue. Here’s what happened when she attempted to change it.

Brian Finke

A Crisis Historian Has Some Bad News for Us, by Annie Lowrey

“The revelation that Tooze is now putting forth is that we might not be emerging from crisis. Indeed, we might be in a worsening one,” staff writer Annie Lowrey wrote in July, in her profile of Adam Tooze, a historian of economic disaster. “Given that possibility, our most distinguished crisis historian finds himself very busy.”

Illustration by Eric Yahnker

Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Like This?, by Elaina Plott Calabro

No one saw Marjorie Taylor Greene coming—not even Marjorie Taylor Greene. Staff writer Elaina Plott Calabro reports on the people and places that made the Georgia congresswoman, who was reelected to her seat in November.

Andrew Quilty / Agence VU’