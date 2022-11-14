What the Midterm Results Really Mean to Voters

I’m not sharing in the sense of jubilation over the unexpectedly modest gains made by the Trumpian right. What do I mean? I rather suspect that Trumpism has captured the American political imagination, such that even dyed-in-the-wool liberals, who fancy themselves opposed to everything Trump stands for and represents, unthinkingly genuflect to Trumpism and even work to enshrine it in policy.

As an Ohio voter, two contests spring immediately to mind that speak to the dominance of Trumpism in American politics. The first is the contest for U.S. Senator between Tim Ryan and J. D. Vance, which I think shows Trumpism on the ascent despite the race being closer than expected. A lot of left/liberal analyses of Ryan got a great deal wrong by deemphasizing or explaining away the very essence of his campaign: his rabidly anti-China posturing, by which Ryan sought to out-Trump Vance by going all-in on Trump’s vision of decoupling from China in everything but in name. I would argue that, while Trump definitely lost the 2020 election, he nonetheless won the policy debate on China even in the eyes of his nominal opponents, who have now indeed taken it upon themselves to implement Trump’s vision of decoupling in his stead. Little wonder, then, that the contest between Ryan and Vance was as close as it was: The U.S. Senate contest was merely one between different styles of Trumpian politics.

The second contest that comes to mind is a ballot initiative amending the Ohio Constitution to make citizenship a requirement for voter eligibility (noncitizens were granted the right to vote in local elections in 1917). That it passed by over 77 percent of the vote speaks to the willingness across the political spectrum to alienate and ostracize noncitizens in the public sphere, which reflects a broad and bipartisan (yet distinctively Trumpian) consensus about the place, or lack thereof, for the noncitizen in the body politic. The measure appears to be a reaction to a 2019 referendum that passed in the village of Yellow Springs allowing noncitizens to participate in local elections. The referendum notwithstanding, Secretary of State Frank LaRose objected that allowing noncitizens to vote went against both the U.S. Constitution and the Ohio Constitution, and he forbade the local board of elections from accepting voter registrations from noncitizens.

Now one might have imagined that, if the Ohio Constitution already barred noncitizens from voting, an amendment to that effect would be totally unnecessary. Alas, LaRose (making an official statement in favor of the initiative) maintained that cities allowing noncitizens the right to vote in local elections “are undermining the value of what it means to be an American.” It’s a rather remarkable assertion of principle (or prejudice), acknowledging as it does that the ideals of citizenship and Americanism are defined by the act of excluding noncitizens like immigrants from our society and institutions for being insufficiently like “us” (however “we” construe ourselves). These ideals of citizenship and Americanism function not only to exclude noncitizens from the public sphere but also to underwrite the justifications for that very exclusion.

There’s more to be said about the ballot initiative and the motivations behind it, but from how much support it garnered in the election, one simply cannot deny that the demonization of noncitizens extends far beyond the fringes of the Trumpian right; it has captured even the political imagination of those right-thinking liberals who would prominently advertise in their front lawns, in 15 different languages no less, that “Hate has no home here.”