Do Sports Matter?

Growing up, I would fail gym class because I refused to dress out. I found sports so boring and annoying, yet a part of me always felt like I was missing out, because I would see people just have the best of times when watching or attending these events. It’s difficult to get into sports as an adult, however, because no one wants to teach you anything about the game. You’re supposed to just inherently know what third and forever means, or the difference between a fastball and slider, or the terms center-back, dribble, biscuit, etc. With a subject that was so far removed from my experiences, [watching televised sports] was like watching complicated math equations in another language on the screen.

That is, until I started dating a woman who was wildly into every single sport you can imagine. Soccer, baseball, basketball, F1, tennis—everything! But football was her favorite by far, and I would sit on the couch with her on Sundays while she would (begrudgingly) give me insight into what was happening. I remember once she was visibly angry that her college team was losing, and I saw a touchdown and said, “Hey, they got a touchdown!” To which she gritted her teeth at me and said, “That’s the other. Fucking. Team.”

Just like that, my sports fandom was born. We’re not together anymore, but I have four jerseys in my closet, all from different teams. As I was born and raised in a state with no [professional sports] team, I chose to be a true American and spread my fandom across the country. When people walk in my apartment and see Bengals, Saints, Dodgers, Royals, Lightning, and Blackhawks, they’re confused. But I don’t care. I get to enjoy it my way, and my fandom is no less than anyone else’s. I love how sports can give instant camaraderie when you see a stranger wearing the same logo, and bring people together in ways no other form of entertainment or activity can. It’s about history, rivals, human excellence, teamwork to the highest degree, and in cases such as tennis and golf, it’s also about individual concentration and dominance. There’s an excitement to seeing stories unfold with heartbreaking and uplifting turns that no one can predict as people put every aspect of their brains and bodies on the line. I’m so grateful that someone took the time to educate me on professional sports, because even on the bad days when all my teams lose, I didn’t spend one second of that day wishing I had done anything else. It can be dark, and toxic fans can and do exist, but that’s true of just about anything.