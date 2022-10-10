10 Reader Views on the Varieties of Anti-racism

[The year] 2040 is a good time frame because it invites creative thinking that might take an entire generation to accomplish. Americans have much to be hopeful for if we can define our future as a post-racial meritocracy—and focus on mindsets and actionables that fit that vision.

Post-racials are intellectually curious, proactive, and highly committed to further developing America as a post-racial meritocracy. We are highly attuned to what experts in cognitive science have learned about inborn “self-similarity preference” in infants. We are aware that our own behavior is not 100 percent under conscious control, and therefore that automaticities become an important part of the equation. Post-racials are self-aware and realistic (not romantic or ideological) about sources of racial bias—it is a matter of commitment to furthering a post-racial meritocracy that we first develop ourselves as post-racials. After that, it becomes a matter of how to raise our children for the future we want them to inhabit—to grow up to cooperate and compete in a meritocracy where immutable characteristics like race and ethnicity are largely inconsequential—and where a biologically based immutable like sex retains its distinctions (in dating, marriage, reproduction, child rearing, and kinship-system replication across generations) while otherwise affording maximal career freedom to men and women.

Babies are not born as tabula rasas. We come with a broad range of innate social instincts—not optimized for the 21st century but for survival in nomadic tribes of 20 to 300 individuals. Knowing what we know about DNA and genetics, why would you expect anything else? Tribal affiliation and loyalty posited great survival value 200,000 years ago when our current social instincts were being shaped … every human infant inherits that legacy “us vs. them” instinct and will live with it to varying degrees for their entire lives.

Cognitive scientists have established that three-month-old babies not only are aware of racial differences when placed in mixed company; they show preference for self-similar adults and children. Karen Wynn and Neha Majaran published these findings starting in the 1990s. While progressives rail against accepting this kind of science, post-racials welcome it as a concrete step on the path to enlightenment. It opens the door to actionables not yet attempted—relevant to raising post-racial children.

For example, if we assume that an infant’s racial bias at three months results from a combination of innate wiring and early imprinting, then we would explore having parents expose newborns to a post-racial social environment starting shortly after their baby has bonded with them. I call these occasions “post-racial imprinting parties,” festive events where adults of various racial backgrounds socialize in close quarters and have fun. The aim is for a baby to begin to discount the social significance or racial differences in appearance. Baby will still perceive those differences … that’s innate wiring—the goal is build trust rather than default-suspicion around those appearances.

As toddlers gain mobility and agency, post-racial parents are prepared for day-care situations as teaching moments. For example, child psychology shows that “us vs. them" bias tends to emerge strongest in situations of conflict (as is to be expected from interacting toddlers). Rather than taking a punitive approach, the parent lovingly coaches the child in private about impulses that arise during conflict that stiffen and alienate, and how to ignore such impulses while negotiating away conflict. The post-racial parent teaches their child what to expect in terms of socially unproductive impulses (e.g., dominance-submission ideation), and how to rechannel these impulses so that objectives can still be reached, perhaps more slowly, with comity and reciprocity. The parent teaches self-awareness gradually and supportively. The toddler is coached that there is no racial pecking order, and to never assume racial bias as the explanation for being thwarted (learning not to play the race card as a competitive tactic).

As children mature into taking on positions of leadership among other kids, yet more post-racial social skills need to be developed. Serving as a leader who can be attendant to merit and demerit while discounting racial/ethnic/gender cues is a learned skill. It requires practice. It requires a parent/coach to prepare the budding leader in advance for how to manage conflict and competition fairly, honestly previewing impulses toward bias that could spring forth from the ancient brain—and how to overcome them in the moment. It helps to learn how random choice can be used effectively (coin flipping, roshambo) to vanquish perceptions of racial bias. These youthful experiences prepare for later adulthood, and the diplomatic responsibilities of leading human groups away from conflict back toward harmony (or at least equitability).

There also needs to be much more clarity about early child development, preparation for parenting, family formation, and the need for fathers to imbue sons and daughters with a spirit of exploration and risk taking. We live in a competitive society. Those cognitive dispositions, formed starting early in life, are NOT optional for child raising. We must have a candid, non-defensive dialog about family structure and advantage conferred. The rationalizations built up around single-mom households (and grandma-mom households) as being co-equal to nuclear families need to be dismantled. What’s best for children growing up to thrive in a competitive meritocracy needs to be paramount. The “comfort-seeking” needs of adults has taken on too much importance.

You’ll note that these post-racial development techniques are 100 percent free of the public shaming, denunciation, and groupthink methods that “woke” progressives are flirting with. To post-racials, good intentions are not enough. Results are what counts. And they need to be measured in terms of interracial goodwill, trust, working synergy, and interracial marriages. Yes, policies can be “color blind,” but, based on psychology research, the term doesn’t accurately describe humans and our inborn perception apparatus.

Building upon America’s mixed racial demographics, our Constitution’s promise of equal rights under the law—and our positive, good-natured, future-seeking mentality—the next step in perfecting a pure meritocracy is cerebral and individual, or at most accomplished through discreet nurturing and coaching of children. Absent some kind of forced integration of housing as exists in Singapore, the success path for post-racial America comes through enlightenment and self-awareness learning.

Browbeating does not work.

The bias that remains to be overcome for the majority of Americans is latent bias, which springs forward from innate “us vs. them” automatic perceptions, fears, and uncalibrated responses in difficult situations. It also flows from the unconscious setting of lowered expectations, or as President George W. Bush eloquently quipped, “the soft bigotry” thereof.

Warping the definitions of merit and criminal offense with racial “compensations” to achieve racial parity will not work. Our high-tech society runs on merit and deterrence of criminality. To squander hard-earned, race-blind definitions of merit and demerit is a fool’s errand.

It is going backward rather than forward.