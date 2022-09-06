The Question of Defunding Police

In 2018 I got involved with my local legislative district’s Democratic Party. Seattle was a community in upheaval. As our resident tech employers began to really grow, our economy and population was overwhelmed. Everything became ludicrously expensive, and the city, built for a simpler and less populous time, was in no position to absorb the shock.

Along with the boom came spikes in our homeless population, and our middle class got squeezed harder and harder. People working service jobs couldn’t afford to live near where they worked. Developers began putting in “communal living” buildings where impoverished young workers and students could eke out a life in tiny studios with shared kitchens and bathrooms. The chemical composition of meth changed during that time too, and those who struggled with drugs became more addled, faster. Crime spiked. Homelessness exploded. Our city was great, and it was suffering, all at the same time.

Against this backdrop, consider the Seattle Police Department. Despite Seattle’s reputation as a “liberal bastion,” its police department was a far cry from the “light on crime” reputation cities like ours carried. The department has had a long history of abusive practices and poor accountability. Eventually (well before George Floyd died), they entered a consent decree with the Justice Department. I got to see how that played out firsthand when a bank I worked at was subpoenaed by the department. The detective informed me that he needed the bank’s footage of an arrest because the consent decree required them to provide oversight over rough arrests. It was an illuminating conversation.

So the police had issues. But by the time I got into local politics, things were hitting a nadir. Policing was our city’s solution for seemingly every problem. With a budget of $400 million per year, police were asked to address every call related to homelessness (including loitering, and moving people who were just incredibly high and angry) and every domestic call; to record every vehicle break-in; and of course, to investigate every major crime.

Police morale was horrible. Their retention rate was (and continues to be) abysmal. Their reputation, and their relationship, with our community was extremely tense. Petty crime and major crimes were (and are) all up. Essentially, every possible stakeholder—the community, the police, and the government—were all miserable, and by every possible metric.

My congressional district was one of the most liberal and democratic in the country. Our representative in Congress is Pramila Jayapal, for reference. So after George Floyd died, I had thought that the time was ripe for us to finally make some changes. I argued that we ought to dissolve the SPD and create a new public-safety agency, which would report to the county executive instead of the city. We would not only leverage the larger resources of King County, but we would also invest way more in public safety—my initial estimate was in the ballpark of $200 million (the city’s budget was $6 billion at the time).

The new Public Safety Service would have multiple departments—one of which would be armed officers, whose job would be to respond to and investigate major crimes and unsafe situations. Other departments would include a mental-health-crisis response, a civil-service department (cleanup, homelessness issues, taking police reports for petty crimes), and a few others. Only the armed police would carry weapons, and they would be reserved for situations both that required an armed response and that they were trained for.

The idea didn’t come out of whole cloth. I grew up in New Jersey, and I was inspired by how Camden helped improve their public safety. By dissolving their police department and merging safety with the county, they got more resources (more police, not fewer) and they eliminated the excessive protections their local police union gave to misbehaving officers. Given where we lived, I thought that this idea would be received very enthusiastically, but as you can probably guess, my organization declined to start pushing the proposals. It never got in front of our elected representatives. The city’s leadership continued to argue about the issue along the margins. Very little had changed.

The partisan story we often tell about policing and crime doesn’t do us any service. Making things better will require a more holistic approach. Just as it is insufficient to be “tough on crime,” it is also not a fix if we “defund the police.” We need better, more proactive, and more accountable policing. We need more resources in the areas where our communities have the greatest need. And to do this, we will have to summon courage. A real fix will mean tough decisions, money spent, and constituencies angered. It’s hard, complicated, and risky. But the problem won’t go away if we ignore it. It’s time for us to start doing the hard work to help repair the communities we hold so dear.