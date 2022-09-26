9 Reader Views on the State of Immigration Policy

I’m an immigration attorney in Atlanta, Georgia practicing family-based immigration, removal defense, some asylum, and petitions relating to the Violence Against Women Act. Neither I, nor any of my colleagues who actively work to facilitate immigration into this country every day, support the false version of “open borders” caricatured by rightwing fearmongers. I believe that our country, like all countries, should be able to control immigration flows. I also believe that our current system is flawed and fails to provide a meaningful pathway to legal status for many immigrants whom the average American would desire to let live here if acquainted with them. Every day, I talk directly with immigrants from all over the world. Asians, Africans, Middle Easterners, Europeans, Latin Americans, Canadians, you name it. Aside from a few jerks here and there, they all have one thing in common: they love America so much that they're willing to leave behind their lives and histories to come to our country. They want to stay here, they want their families to thrive, and that means they want America to thrive. They don’t want to make America like X country. They left that place. They want to be in America.

Right now, there are two primary hardship standards applied when reviewing waivers of immigration violations: “extreme” and “exceptional and extremely unusual.” The “extreme” hardship standard is used in the context of I-212 applications and I-601 waivers, for immigrants who otherwise have the ability to get green cards, but who have some blemish on their record (like having been here without a visa for over a year), and need to ask for forgiveness from the government. It is a reasonable standard. If you can show that a qualifying relative (U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident spouse or parent) will suffer “extreme” hardship if you are not granted the waiver, then the federal government will waive the associated penalty (such as the three- or 10-year bar on reentry) and allow you to then apply for lawful status.

However, the “exceptional and extremely unusual” hardship standard is very high and burdensome, and, if amended, could provide a huge boon to a lot of people, citizens and non-citizens alike.

This comes into play most commonly in the context of a person who has already lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years, but who is facing possible removal, and files an EOIR-42B application with an immigration court, in hopes of being forgiven for living here unlawfully and permitted to remain with their family in the U.S. If the immigrant can show that he or she has lived here for 10 years prior to the initiation of removal proceedings, has good moral character, has not been convicted of disqualifying criminal activity, and has a qualifying relative (U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident parent, spouse, or child) who will suffer “exceptional and extremely unusual” hardship, then the immigration court may, in its discretion, grant the application and permit the immigrant to remain here. There is no good centralized data source on the approval/denial rates, but from my years of experience and the decades of experience from friends and colleagues, I assume upwards of 90 percent of these cases are denied on the question of hardship alone.

This means that a person who has managed to live an otherwise law-abiding life (criminal history requirements), who has paid taxes (good moral character requirements), and integrated with his or her community (10-year presence requirements) must leave behind loving family members relying on his or her support simply because those family members do not have a life-threatening form of cancer, or debilitating disability, or other “exceptional and extremely unusual” problem. Almost nobody qualifies. So, families are torn apart, communities are wrecked, businesses crumble, and there are no good solutions, since most of the immigrants must choose whether to relocate with their family, or separate from them for at least 10 years. We would be better served by permitting someone to remain here than banishing them from their families. This would not increase the numbers of recent arrivals permitted to remain in the U.S. and would do little to incentivize bad behavior, since it only applies to those who have managed to reside here for over a decade. But it would redirect our retributive instincts (10 years of exile as punishment that serves no other valid purpose) towards rehabilitation. We could even toss in some higher fines to go with it, and I believe that 100 percent of immigrants who qualify would pay them. This would help lots and lots of people, and it’s not something the public has any opinion on, so it’s a theoretical political winner. But we need to get the movers and shakers on board. If you know any movers or shakers, please try to persuade them.