Where Is the National Outrage Over Uvalde?

George Floyd’s murder changed how Americans view law enforcement. The Uvalde massacre could have its own impact on policing and guns, and yet we still don’t know why the police response went so wrong.

Unexplained Failures

Around this time two summers ago, Americans were marching in the streets of cities across the country to protest the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Almost two years to the day after Floyd’s death, a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 students and two teachers. This past weekend, hundreds of family members of victims and their supporters marched in Uvalde. It was a lonelier protest. Already, national attention has started to move on, including to the July 4 massacre in Highland Park, Illinois. (To be frank, I had to check to make sure I wasn’t forgetting any other major mass shootings.)

Floyd’s murder and the Uvalde massacre are two horrors in which police are at the center, though in completely different ways. In Minneapolis, police used excessive force; in Uvalde, everyone seems to agree, they failed to use force as soon as they should have. These are extreme examples of a familiar dyad of overpolicing, which includes pretextual stops (when officers find an excuse to stop someone, in the hopes of uncovering a more serious offense) and brutal enforcement, and underpolicing, in which citizens feel abandoned by law enforcement.

In the Floyd case, junior officers were convicted for failing to intervene as Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck. In Uvalde, officers did not act for nearly 80 minutes as they waited for an order. Experts say criminal charges in Uvalde are unlikely—prosecuting officers for inaction is even harder than prosecuting them for things they did—though civil suits are possible. Pete Arredondo, chief of the school-district police, has stepped down from a city-council seat and is on leave from his police role but has not heeded demands to resign.

Both cases are also unusual in that they have attracted widespread condemnation from other police officers. Yet nearly 50 days have passed since the massacre, and the public still knows vanishingly little about why the police failed so badly in Uvalde. But as we've learned from past incidents, civilians should be skeptical of official accounts, especially early on. The initial police report about Floyd’s death infamously stated that “officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

In this case, who even knows what official account to doubt? The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said better leadership from Arredondo could have saved lives, and called the law-enforcement response “an abject failure,” which is the one thing that no one needed an authority to tell us. The mayor has accused DPS of a lack of transparency, an audacious claim given that the city is itself blocking the release of records. Arredondo, meanwhile, denies he was even in charge on the scene. A committee of the state legislature will reportedly release findings of its investigation privately to families within a week to 10 days, an anonymous source told The New York Times. Just this afternoon, the Austin American-Statesman published leaked body-cam and surveillance video showing police officers waiting outside the classroom as the shooting unfolded.

“I want to know what happened. I want to know what was said,” Laura Morales, the aunt of a victim, told Texas Public Radio at this weekend’s march. “I want to know, what was the holdup? Where was the action?”

Families are right to be furious, and the rest of the country should be too. Still, as I’ve written, the police failures are only part of the story. Once the gunman opened fire, any response would have been too late to save everyone. During the march on Sunday, protesters also called for stricter gun laws—beyond the bipartisan deal Congress passed last month, in response to the massacre.

One of the most depressing parts of each mass shooting is the knowledge that no matter how many people say “Never again,” there will be another, probably very soon. Maybe the aftermath of Floyd’s death can offer a faint hope here. Like mass shootings, instances of excessive police force against Black men had been happening for a long time before the video of Chauvin killing Floyd inspired massive protests. Those protests produced notable (though now frustratingly stalled) demands for reform. Perhaps that means a time will come when Americans decide they’ve had enough of mass shootings, too.

