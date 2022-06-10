10 Reader Views on Crime in Their Neighborhoods

I’m progressive libertarian (government shouldn’t control our bodies or choices and should never be permitted to kill us, but government can impose taxes to pay for collective goods like military, police, roads, etc.), so I believe that government should be involved in efforts to address crime, disorder, and homelessness, but I don’t necessarily think that always means police should be the ones handling it. So, if I hear a politician using “tough on crime” language, I assume that they haven’t thought much about how to solve the problems, or that they assume their voters haven’t thought much about it, which means the politician won’t be expected to actually do anything about it once elected. This means I tend to like politicians who talk about wonky stuff surrounding these issues. Even if I don’t agree with the proposed solution, at least I know there’s a thoughtful person who’d be responsible for trying to solve the issues, and I assume this person is more likely to change tactics in response to new information, to try to work through the issues.

In Atlanta, we saw increases in lots of different crimes in 2020, but we also saw police-brutality protests. I’m an immigration attorney and we handle criminal defense, deportation/removal defense, and VAWA [Violence Against Woman Act] issues, so I’ve seen the intersection of some of these things from both sides, working with police and defending against them. I have heard fellow ATLiens arguing that then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wasn’t doing enough to “back the blue,” as well as people who argued that she was putting too much into our “Cop City” plans to increase police training as opposed to increasing other community measures. But I liked Mayor Keisha (despite having not voted for her), because she earned my trust by getting out there, getting her hands dirty, and trying to talk to people from all sides and work out solutions. She recognized that police officers aren’t a cure-all, but that “defund the police” isn’t either. So, even if she got some things wrong, she was in there trying, and wasn’t just parroting empty slogans.

Something I wish we would reform is qualified immunity. This is the type of thing that most people don’t think about until it happens to them or to a loved one, but once it does, the entire community loses faith in the system. That’s dangerous. When a cop cracks your friend’s skull, or robs you, and suffers no consequences, you don’t care about the doctrine of “qualified immunity.” What happens is that you stop calling the police. You stop feeling the need to participate in the society that not only funds, but protects, the uniformed authoritarian who commits crimes against you with impunity. This destroys communities from within. Qualified immunity is death by a thousand cuts, and a far more insidious danger than most politicians realize. When enough people suffer abuse at the hands of the state, radical change appears to be the only recourse. We’ll throw the baby out with the bathwater, which will be terrible, since, despite its flaws, America is still an amazing place to live, if only it wouldn’t get in its own way.