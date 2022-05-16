Readers Offer Their Moral Dilemmas

Would you embark on a massive shift in society, to use cheaper, cleaner sources of energy? Industries would be born and die. Life would change in a million small ways, some possibly quite difficult. Doing so would improve national security and health. Doing so may allow continued access to water supplies, or their return. Doing so would benefit you in a million untold ways. Would you do it, or would you simply pollute yourself to death, possibly exterminating all future generations and many other species besides?

I predicted that you will insist on trying both options.

You’d “try” shifting to cleaner energy, but only after billions have died, the cost of doing it has become unbearable, and the difficulty is potentially insurmountable, all in the midst of war, famine, and drought. I made the prediction years ago. You’ve already waited until change alone is no longer an option, and now you need to “invent something” to undo even more damage. People are already perishing from the indecision. I feel my prediction was accurate, but I suppose you could just “not even try.” I ask because we seem to be unable to answer this one. It must be trickier than it first appears.