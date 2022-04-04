The Atlantic Daily: Roe. v. Wade May Not Stand For Much Longer

Roe v. Wade may not stand for much longer. Activists are already preparing for what comes next, Jessica Bruder reports in our new cover story.

In June, the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to issue a ruling that could decide the future of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a legal right to an abortion. The Court heard a challenge to a restrictive Mississippi abortion law in December, and, if some predictions prove correct, the conservative-majority court is likely to uphold the law, thereby weakening Roe’s protections or overruling them entirely. Many more states could respond by passing laws like Mississippi’s, as Texas has already done.

A network of activists, some out in the open and many others covert, are planning for a future where access to an abortion may be signficantly curtailed. The network includes “midwives, herbalists, doulas, and educators,” Jessica Bruder reports in our latest cover story. “When necessary, they are often willing to work around the law.” They are cautiously sharing information on matters such as how to end a pregnancy using pharmaceuticals and how to stay safe—both medically and legally—in the process.

Abortion access in the United States may come to be defined more by this underground than by organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Paul Blumenthal, a professor emeritus of obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford University, told Bruder.

“Whatever the laws may say, history has shown that women will continue to have abortions,” Bruder writes. “The spread of pills and devices like the Del-Em—discreet, inexpensive, and fast—could, if nothing else, help ensure that abortions are done safely and, because of their accessibility, on average earlier in a pregnancy than is the norm today.”

What to read if you missed last night’s Grammy Awards:

Our critic Spencer Kornhaber explains Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise appearance, and looks at how Jon Batiste (who serves as this publication’s music director) broke Grammys expectations.

The news in three sentences:

(1) President Joe Biden confirmed that he thinks Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and called for a war-crimes trial amid allegations of Russian atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.

(2) A new United Nations report on climate change argues that there’s still time to turn things around (but not much).

(3) Elon Musk became Twitter’s biggest shareholder.

Latest dispatches:

David French, writing in The Third Rail, identifies a rising repudiation of “contemporary sexual morality” originating not only from religious spaces, but “from the heart of feminism.” Readers share the film that changed their lives in Conor Friedersdorf's Up for Debate. And in the The Good Word, our crossword-puzzles editor, Caleb Madison, untangles what it means to describe a person as being “a lot.”

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

For a bite-size scare, try Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, a murder mystery starring Tiffany Haddish. The episodes are just 30 minutes long.

The world’s biggest bee isn’t out of the woods yet.