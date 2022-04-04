What Makes a Movie Life-Changing?

Thinking about films that changed my life, it always goes back to those films that you can see over and over again and still find something new each time. For me, it’s an obscure treasure, Lina Wertmuller’s 1976 Italian masterpiece Seven Beauties. It was a film about toxic masculinity, about gender roles, and the Holocaust: an interesting combination.

When I first saw it as a kid, it was by accident: my off-the-boat Italian dad was watching it on PBS, I think, and I watched along and laughed hysterically. He made me leave the room, but by then the worst violence of the film was already done—it’s that European mentality of the permissiveness of erotica but a hard line on onscreen violence.

I’ve seen this film countless times, and it keeps me thinking: are we destined to certain roles or do we make our own identity? Does evil necessarily connect to gender (the villain is a sadistic Nazi camp commandant played by a woman, Shirley Stoller)? How do the horrors of war shape or alter our moral compass (prostitution plays a huge role in this film)? Wertmuller is considered a heavily Marxist feminist director, but this film is probably the most nuanced film she’s ever made, and a true masterpiece. It needs to be seen more often.

Another unsung gem that needs either a re-examination or a remake is the late Disney film Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971). It was the backup for Mary Poppins in case Walt Disney couldn’t get the rights to the story. This was shelved until after Disney’s death, and it’s a shame: take Mary Poppins and put it in the Blitz during World War II. I’ve seen this countless times—I even own a production animation cell from it (don’t ask how much I paid)—and it’s a film that takes a fun spin on WWII, and could use a remake as Disney has been doing lately with films like Lion King, Jungle Book, and Aladdin.