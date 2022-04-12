12 Reader Views on Where America Is Going Wrong

The thing I worry about the most is breaking unfixable things. I think the modern era, especially defined by the GOP (but also by the far left), is more about performance than production. Our leaders don’t seem to care about fixing problems, or even proposing solutions, just popularity contests, scoring points, and seeing how far they can push the envelope to stay in power. This didn’t used to worry me as much. While Congress was always a procrastinator, they tended to get their homework done on time.

But I fear in the next few years, something will break that can’t be fixed. Republicans are telling us they’re going to try to steal the next election. Democrats seem to be jamming their heads in the sand to avoid the issue and hope that two centuries of rule-following will save us. It won’t. The more America breaks, the more other nations will step in to fill the void. What if the dollar ceases to be the world reserve currency? Most Americans can’t comprehend the benefits we gain from this status, or the economic and lifestyle pain we’ll suffer if it goes away. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. There’s no going back. What if a debt ceiling fight takes us over the edge? That might be all it takes. And can anyone tell me with a straight face they trust the leaders in Congress as responsible stewards of the country to NOT take us over that cliff? Damn the consequences?

Congress has gotten used to passes and do-overs. But there are things that will break us, will fundamentally alter life as we know it, well below the apocalyptic threats of climate change or nuclear war, but a new era of real, actual, American decline (not the made up American decline BS used in election ads). And we’re so polarized, so used to choosing and accepting less than we deserve in our leaders, I fear we’ll lower the bar and accept it.