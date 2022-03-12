The Atlantic Daily: Feminism Has Never Been Enough

International Women’s Day, which was Tuesday, started as a socialist holiday. “Over time, as it became mainstream,” Imani Perry writes in her Atlantic newsletter, Unsettled Territory, “it lost the specific association with working-class and colonized women.”

Xochitl Gonzalez first perceived this loss in the ’90s, during her college years, when she returned from studying abroad in Florence—where “thousands of Italian women took to the streets in celebration, rage, and support and love of one another” on the holiday—and noticed how Americans barely seemed to observe it.

Xochitl, who writes the Atlantic newsletter Brooklyn, Everywhere, and Imani use the occasions of this year’s International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month to ask provocative questions about our shared understandings of sexism, feminism, and much more.

Consider womanism. “When thinking about being a Latina woman in America today, I find myself growing more and more dubious of a term I was suspicious of to begin with: feminism ,” Xochitl writes. “Contemporary feminism has begun to seem, as the critic Jessa Crispin has argued, like it’s operating under the same terms of the patriarchy it’s meant to be working to erode.”

“When thinking about being a Latina woman in America today, I find myself growing more and more dubious of a term I was suspicious of to begin with: ,” Xochitl writes. “Contemporary feminism has begun to seem, as the critic Jessa Crispin has argued, like it’s operating under the same terms of the patriarchy it’s meant to be working to erode.” Aim for gender liberation. Imani argues that, this Women’s History Month, we “ought to draw attention to arguably the most gender-vulnerable people in our present moment: trans, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary children and their families who are being legally targeted in multiple states for not complying with traditional rules about gender.”

