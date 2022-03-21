The Atlantic Daily: The Evidence That Ukraine Is Winning

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

“The evidence that Ukraine is winning this war is abundant, if one only looks closely at the available data,” our writer Eliot A. Cohen argues, citing Russian casualties and tactical blunders, and Ukraine’s unyielding resistance to the invasion. “The Ukrainians are doing their part. Now is the time to arm them on the scale and with the urgency needed.”

Meanwhile, as the conflict grinds on, our writers are documenting what it means for culture, history, and everyday life in Ukraine.

Online, Ukrainian citizens are going underground. They’re turning to chat apps like Telegram to “practice privacy and quiet communication—necessary virtues for a resistance movement,” Gal Beckerman writes.

Kyiv's sublime urban spaces are in danger. Five Ukrainian urbanists describe the places in their nation's capital that mean the most to them, including modernist buildings, open green areas, and the local brewery that would cast the smell of malt around the neighborhood.

A onetime Jewish metropolis is now being menaced by Vladimir Putin. In his newsletter, Deep Shtetl, Yair Rosenberg explores the history of Odessa, a port city that "was host to every sort of Jew," and the unique rabbi who held the community together in the pre-Holocaust era.

Further reading: A “supply shock” precipitated by the crisis has led some in the United States to start hoarding nickels, Saahil Desai reports.

(1) The Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testified before the Senate on the first day of a four-day confirmation process.

(2) Hong Kong announced that it would lift its ban on flights from nine countries on April 1, just one of the pandemic restrictions it intends to relax.

(3) A Chinese jetliner carrying 132 people crashed in the mountains in China’s Guangxi region.

