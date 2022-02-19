The Atlantic Daily: Don’t Forget About the Ukrainians

Rather than anxiously await news alerts, turn your attention to these thoughtful, big-picture views of Ukraine and the conflict.

The standoff between Russia and Ukraine grew more ominous today. In a press conference held after speaking with allies, President Joe Biden said he is convinced that Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade, and that the United States believes forces will target the capital city of Kyiv. Earlier, a pro-Russian separatist leader accused Ukrainian forces of planning an offensive attack—which Kyiv denies—and called for the evacuation of women and children to Russia. The U.S. deemed the message a false flag and warned that Putin may use such tactics as pretext for war.

As the U.S. heads into the long weekend, Ukraine, Russia, and the rest of the world remain in a holding pattern. Rather than anxiously await news alerts, turn your attention to these thoughtful, big-picture views of Ukraine and the conflict.

Ukraine is more than a sphere of influence. Our staff writer Franklin Foer, whose family has roots in the country, has found himself “swept up in the nation’s struggle to free itself of corruption, authoritarianism, and its dark past.” He offers a plea to remember the people who live there.

Tom Nichols parses Moscow’s recent response to the United States and NATO: “Whatever happens, Putin is not done with Ukraine.” See photos of Ukrainians preparing to fight. Alan Taylor gathers images from the past several weeks, as military and ordinary citizens alike prepare for the worst.

