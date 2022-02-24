Ukraine and the Coming Energy Shock

Gas prices are already high. The Russia-Ukraine crisis threatens to further squeeze the global energy market.

For months, filling up at the pump has been more costly than usual, with U.S. gas prices hitting their highest point since 2014. The intensifying Russia-Ukraine crisis threatens to further squeeze the global energy market: Russia, which faces Western sanctions over the conflict, is the world’s third-largest oil exporter.

Why did gas get this expensive in the first place? Experts have three theories, Robinson Meyer reports in his newsletter, The Weekly Planet. One is simple: “Investors are spooked” by diminished U.S. and European reserves and by global upheaval. The other two are more complex: “The Scarcity Theory,” for one, holds that “current oil inflation is only the tip of the suffering to come” in the United States.

Russia could upend the energy market. If the country responds to Western sanctions by cutting off oil supply to Europe, gas prices could spike around the world, David Frum writes: "Some commentators are comparing the current Russian aggression against Ukraine to Hitler's invasion of Poland in August 1939. Here's another analogy that could be more accurate: In 1979, upheavals in the Middle East sent energy prices soaring—and Western economies tumbling."

