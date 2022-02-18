The Worst Parts of Love and Romance in 2022

I met a girl on a plane a few months back, and after some light texting we finally met up. She was with her co-workers, who treated our meeting on a plane as some sort of foreign concept. Jokes about “hope you’re not a serial killer” went around the table. Only 15 years ago we (wrongfully) treated swiping around online as the thing only “socially awkward” people tend to do and worried about how much you actually knew the person. Now people have completely flipped sides and act like, “So you just talked to a guy for a couple hours on a plane and now you’re hanging out together? Bold move!”

I speak now as a single guy in a big city. I don’t have social media due to the negative effects it has on your mind and attention, and I have also abandoned the dating apps due to their desire to make finding love more like a game than an actual attempt. This leaves only two options: meeting friends of friends or a stranger when having a night out. But with everyone so deeply invested in their phones, this becomes incredibly difficult.

I’ve been on over a thousand dates in my life, and did use the apps extensively for years, so it’s not like the option hasn’t been explored, but the posing pictures, quirky one-liners, and exhaustive attempts at a clever intro just make the other person feel like an avatar—and essentially that’s what they are, because they’re advertising themselves, and no one’s going to post their baggage, unless of course it’s “loyal to a fault.”

Apps are designed to streamline love, or sex, into a small handful of questions, and to let you burn through as many potential partners as you can with the idea that the more darts you throw, the more chances you have to hit a bull’s-eye. But you end up with so many darts you wonder, Why bother aiming? All of my major relationships were with people I met in the real world. I can count on one hand the people I met on apps that I ever had the desire to see again. I have friends who have had great relationships spawned from online, but that’s not me and my breed is all but dead; not to mention that every year older you get where you’re still single as a guy is another year people seem to have doubts about your “commitment” or “stability.” So I’ve resigned myself to the idea that I may never be in another relationship, solely because the way that feels the most natural and helps me to assess real chemistry is the way that nobody wants to do anymore.