As the battle for Kyiv rages, we turn to Washington, D.C. Hillary Rodham Clinton argues that a radicalized Republican Party has played right into Putin’s hands.

The Atlantic Daily: The Republicans Who Ought to Know Better

Russia’s war on Ukraine is a flash point in “a larger global struggle between democracy and autocracy,” Hillary Rodham Clinton and Dan Schwerin write—a struggle that extends all the way to “the halls of the U.S. Capitol.” Here are three perspectives on the erosion of democracy at home and abroad, and the role American politicians are playing in it.

By attacking the rule of law, the GOP is helping Putin—and his fellow autocrats. “The hard truth is that if Republicans won’t stand up to Trump, they can’t stand up to Putin or Xi,” Clinton and Schwerin write.

Republicans who know better are serving as Putin's mouthpieces. "The invasion of Ukraine has prompted the latest round of the GOP's attempt to figure out what it believes, other than backing Trump and opposing President Joe Biden," writes David A. Graham. "At the moment, three major factions seem to have emerged: orthodox Trumpists, old-line national-security conservatives, and a hybrid camp."

We're entering a new era of naked power politics. "Autocratic leaders from Myanmar to Nicaragua no longer feel constrained by the need to maintain some semblance of democratic legitimacy or appease the State Department," Yascha Mounk explains. "And those dictators, like Vladimir Putin, who also have significant military might at their disposal are now trying to remake the world order in their image."

