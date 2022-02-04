Looking Beyond Affirmative Action

From my perspective as a well-off, well-educated member of a stereotypically “disadvantaged” minority: What bugs me most is the premise that being a member of a racial minority automatically puts you at a disadvantage that you need special treatment to overcome. It might be true that a random Black- or Hispanic-identifying applicant, let’s say, is more likely to live in poverty or be a first-generation college student.

But admissions officers aren’t making decisions about racial composites; they’re admitting individuals whose experiences diverge immensely from the stereotypical narrative of their race.

Among “Hispanics” in particular, you might see Central American immigrants who’ve endured extensive hardships and disruptions to their education, native New Mexicans whose families have lived and prospered in the Southwest since the region was a Spanish colony, second-or-third generation Cuban-Americans (like myself) descended from the island’s educated elite, who had the resources and stateside connections to escape the Castro regime, and plenty of perfectly average middle-class people who grew up in the suburbs with 2.2 siblings and whose parents have Some College Education.

I understand the impulse behind affirmative action—elite schools feel good about themselves for putting a thumb on the scale for children of migrant farmworkers. But I’m just as Hispanic as those folks, and both my maternal grandparents have doctoral degrees. It makes no sense for an admissions policy to give us the same special treatment because we’d check the same box (out of maybe five or six options) on the “race” section of an application. Whether or not you think affirmative action is morally justified, applying it on the basis of race alone is both ludicrous and only superficially equitable.