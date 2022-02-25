How Inflation Hits Home

As someone who lives in Ottawa, as all of our politicians also do during the week, I feel you have not at all represented why the Emergency Measures Act was brought into play. We don’t have a national guard and we did not bring in the army. The Act was used because we do not have other legislation that allows the police or RCMP to close off access to the entire downtown, or that would allow them to bring in police from all across the country to help them immediately, as was needed for this absolutely bizarre protest.

We have hundreds of protests a year in the city but we have never seen one with giant obstacles parked on the streets everywhere, residential and parliamentary, with cans of diesel/propane, open fires and fireworks going off everywhere, weapons hidden inside vehicles, and all with the goal of overthrowing a recently elected government—all with millions of dollars of support arriving in order to extend it to more than three weeks in length. Ottawa Police Services were overwhelmed and the Ontario government did not respond quickly or much at all to send in provincial police because they thought it would be nice if the federal government had to wear it. Also we have a provincial election coming up so they didn’t want a disaster on them if they could help it.

The Prime Minister withdrew the use of the Act today as we hopefully do not need it anymore. We knew it was going to be short and there you go. Before you pile on to say that he is a tyrant, you must note that it received approval in a vote from the House of Commons in a minority government where the Prime Minister does not have enough members to ensure it will pass. Then it was being debated in the Senate. It must be approved by parliament within seven days of invocation and also requires a full review after the fact. It expires within 30 days. This is a very limited piece of legislation that is required to be proportional and targeted and was implemented in a way that was extremely specific to shut down the horror Ottawa residents lived through.

The funds are being freed. The only reason you care in the US is because so many Americans, Trump donors, donated to a protest that was based on a memorandum of understanding planning to overthrow our government. Sure, they did bring along many truckers they were able to pick up along the way to swell the numbers, influencing the most gullible people who are hurting from this pandemic, but the extreme right wing movement of the leaders has tried protests for secession and racist hatred before. But you don’t mention that, or that the prime minister cannot negotiate with secessionists. None of this bodes well for Canada as we deal with your unwanted overflow mess, so maybe just leave us alone.