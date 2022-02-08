That the U.S. has now logged more than 900,000 deaths due to COVID is somehow both unimaginable and unsurprising.

The Atlantic Daily: America Still Isn’t Ready for the Next Pandemic

That the U.S. has now logged more than 900,000 deaths due to COVID is somehow both unimaginable and unsurprising. You may already be numb to the milestones. But this particular one is worth observing not only for what it represents—including 100,000 lost since mid-December—but also for what it foreshadows.

The country’s death toll seems bound to hit 1 million before the year is done. My colleague Ed Yong told me that he’d be “shocked” if it didn’t—and that, in fact, we might have hit that number already, given that the official tally is likely an undercount. I asked Ed, whose early journalism on the pandemic proved prescient, to share some thoughts for this moment.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce: Looking back, is this where you thought we’d be at this point in the country’s outbreak?

Ed Yong: In April 2020, I wrote that the pandemic would likely last for a couple of years. I didn’t predict that far more people would die after vaccines became widely available than before.

Caroline: The U.S. has seen more deaths than any other country. What does that say about our handling of this pandemic?

Ed: America’s mishandling of the pandemic has been a bipartisan failure. Both the Trump and Biden administrations failed to adequately protect vulnerable people. Both fell prey to individualistic thinking, instead of recognizing the inherently collective nature of the pandemic problem. Both wrongly assumed that biomedical solutions like vaccines could end the pandemic alone, without addressing the deep-seated social vulnerabilities that make the U.S. so weak against a fast-spreading virus.

Caroline: This is a grim milestone. What are you reflecting on in this moment?

Yong: Every recent administration has faced a new or reemerging infectious threat. Obama had four in eight years—swine flu, Ebola, MERS, and Zika. Trump had COVID. Biden is still dealing with that, and might well have something else before his term is over, given the rate at which these threats arise. America wasn’t ready in 2020. We still aren’t ready.

