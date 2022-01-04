The Atlantic Daily: The Wrong People Are Hoarding COVID Tests

Got swabs? America faces a shortage of coronavirus tests amid the country’s biggest surge of cases yet.

With U.S. coronavirus cases up like never before, Americans need tests—to know if they’re sick, to know if they’re clear to go about life. And once again, demand is outstripping supply: Across the country, swabs remain a pain to find; testing centers are flooded and at-home options are selling out quickly.

If a lack of tests was our original pandemic sin—the failure that caused us to lose control of the outbreak in the first place—the current shortage is more evidence that we seem doomed to repeat our mistakes.

Stop wasting tests, people. The physician Benjamin Mazer argues that we should cut back on nonessential nose swipes as Omicron pummels the country.

Here's what the rapid, at-home versions can and can't tell you. "Rapid tests are not as good as lab tests when it comes to picking up on the virus when it's present at really low levels," our staff writer Katherine J. Wu reminded me in late December.

(1) The FDA authorized Pfizer booster shots for kids 12 to 15 years old. (2) A snowstorm in the D.C. region took out power for more than half a million people. (3) A California jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of four fraud charges.

The science writer and editor Yasmin Tayag explains what to do next.

Catch up on all the great art you missed last year: Our culture team rounded up the best books, best TV, and best movies of 2021.

Don’t bother setting New Year’s resolutions. They don’t usually work out anyway.

Teletubbies is “an acid trip of a show,” Sophie Gilbert, a staff writer and mother of twins, observes. Her kids can’t get enough.

