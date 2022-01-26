The Omicron surge has left them screaming into the abyss.

The Atlantic Daily: Parents Have Hit Their Pandemic Bottom

robbie jack / Corbis / Getty

The Omicron surge has left parents screaming into the abyss—some quite literally. As the journalist Melinda Wenner Moyer reports, a group of Boston moms recently met up to express their pandemic rage by letting out a primal yell in “the frigid January darkness” outside a local high school.

This month marked a breaking point, as skyrocketing case counts shut schools and created a child-care crisis.

© Hannah Le Leu / Ocean Art

The rest of the news in three sentences:

(1) The United States plans to help bolster fuel supplies to Europe amid concerns Russia could cut supply lines.

(2) The White House withdrew its vaccine and testing mandate for large businesses following the Supreme Court’s decision blocking it.

(3) The SAT is going all-digital in 2024, the standardized-testing company College Board announced.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

You’d need a snorkel to boop these noses: Decompress from your day by scrolling through these award-winning photographs from under the sea.

A break from the news:

Is old music killing new music?

