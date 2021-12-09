The Atlantic Daily: The Biggest Reason to Worry About Omicron

The Omicron variant is already here, and it’s spreading fast. Here’s what you need to know.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Like it or not, the Omicron variant is already here, and it’s spreading fast. Just how bad will this get?

The news in three sentences:

(1) President Joe Biden announced a plan to make the federal government carbon-neutral. (2) The House committee investigating the January 6 attack is advancing contempt proceedings against Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff. (3) Data show that the number of Americans quitting their job remained near record-high in October.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Indulge in the uplifting chaos of Arca’s four new Kick albums.

A break from the news:

“It was the best of pelotimes, it was the worst of pelotimes.” Read Amanda Mull on why people put so much stock in Peloton as a pandemic bellwether.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.