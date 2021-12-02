The Atlantic Daily: The New Normal on Abortion

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Drew Angerer / Getty; Win McNamee / Getty

Will Roe v. Wade be reversed, or simply defanged? Today the Supreme Court signaled that it will uphold an abortion ban in Mississippi (not to be confused with the law in Texas that caused an uproar earlier this year). For that law to stay in place, Roe, or at least a portion of it, will need to go.

The law professor Mary Ziegler argues that, in today’s proceedings, the justices seemed prepared to throw out Roe entirely—which would mark “one of the most significant reversals of Supreme Court precedent in American history.”

Carl Court / Getty

Further reading: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was right, David French points out in his Atlantic newsletter. In a 1993 lecture, the late Supreme Court justice pointed to the inherent instability of the Roe decision, he writes.

The rest of the news in three sentences:

(1) The United States logged its first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, in California. (2) A fourth person died following the school shooting in Michigan. (3) Former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID three days before his debate with President Joe Biden, his former chief of staff claims in a new book.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Watch The Power of the Dog, a Western that is already pegged as a Best Picture front-runner and is now streaming on Netflix. The movie “ripples with anger and sadness,” David Sims writes.

A break from the news:

NASA is playing a $10 billion game of Jenga.

