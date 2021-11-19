The Atlantic Daily: Three Unknowns Will Define This Pandemic Winter

How intense will the pandemic be this winter? Here are the variables to watch. Also: Self-care only goes so far.

This time last year, experts were all but certain that we were headed for an ugly surge of COVID-19 cases—which proved true. A year later, the future is much foggier. U.S. cases are once again on the rise, but it’s hard to know what lies ahead.

Three as-yet unanswered questions will inform COVID-19’s trajectory in the country this winter, my colleague Sarah Zhang explains in her latest story. Here’s what we know right now.

1. How much immunity do we have?

Fifty-nine percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and at least 14 percent of Americans have come down with COVID-19. What we don’t know is the overlap, Sarah explains: “This is the key number that will determine the strength of our immunity wall this winter, but it’s impossible to pin down with the data we have.”

2. Will new variants emerge?

Delta caught us by surprise this summer. Likewise, “a new variant could change the pandemic trajectory again this winter,” Sarah points out, although “it’s not likely to reset the pandemic clock back to March 2020.” A new iteration of the virus may evade some people’s protections, causing breakthroughs, but “our immune systems won’t be totally fooled.”

3. How will people spread the virus?

“The coronavirus doesn’t hop on planes, drive across state lines, or attend holiday parties,” she writes. “We do.” And people’s behavior is difficult to predict, especially when putting together scientific models.

Read Sarah’s report.

