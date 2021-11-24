The Atlantic Daily: Our Future With COVID

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in the United States. Here’s what we know.

Not this again. As U.S. coronavirus cases creep upward once more, you might feel a justified sense of déjà vu. We still don’t totally know where this pandemic is headed—too many variables are too hard to measure—but a second winter surge remains a distinct possibility. All that’s left to do is wait and see (and, of course, take precautions where applicable).

COVID sure does look seasonal. Some research suggests that patterns may even vary from region to region within the country, Rachel Gutman reports.

Health-care workers are already burned out and quitting. "It's like it takes a piece of you every time you walk in," one nurse practitioner told my colleague Ed Yong.

COVID tests are hard to find. “Nearly two years into the pandemic, America still hasn’t bothered to prepare for the tough months ahead,” Katherine J. Wu wrote last week.

One question, answered: If I had COVID, before or after I was vaccinated, am I extra-protected from future infections?

“Maybe,” our staff writer Katherine J. Wu explains, “but assuming so is an inherent gamble.”

First: People who have been both infected and vaccinated (in whichever order) do seem to mount really, really good immune responses. Researchers even have a term for it—“hybrid” immunity—and it might be one of the best defenses people can get. If you’ve already had all your vaccine doses (maybe even a booster), plus an infection in there, you may very well be extra-protected. Keep in mind, though, that no combination of infections and injections will ever offer 100 percent protection. Infections are also not interchangeable with vaccinations—and if you haven’t yet been fully vaccinated, or are in the market for a booster, a past brush with the coronavirus is not a reason to skip a shot. The main reason is that the quality and durability of protection left behind after infection is quite variable. Studies have shown, for example, that people with particularly mild illness don’t always have detectable antibodies after they recover. Obviously, infection isn’t something anyone should be seeking out. But as the virus continues to stay with us, more and more vaccinated people will encounter it. It’s maybe a silver lining that these infections will offer the immune system occasional “reminders” to take SARS-CoV-2 seriously, and keep arming the body against it.

