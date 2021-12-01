The Atlantic Daily: Does the GOP Have a Path Forward Without Trump?

Donald Trump is maybe running for president in 2024. Mike Pence might be too. What’s the future of the Republican Party?

As Congress and the courts pick up the pieces from Donald Trump’s first presidency, the country is already wondering whether it might see a second. The former president is flirting with a 2024 bid—and may have a shot at winning fair and square if he does. But his command of the GOP may be weakening: Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia last month appeared to open a path for Republicans that does not include the former president.

Not that Trump is standing aside. “His status within the GOP helps him command the boundless attention he craves, and he’s not about to lose that dominance without a fight,” Peter Nicholas, who covered Trump as a White House reporter, points out.

Will Trump run? One GOP insider told Peter that they plan to discourage him from doing so. “The mere fact that someone who worked to elect Trump the first time is rehearsing arguments to stop a comeback suggests that the former president’s tight grip on the Republican Party may be slipping,” Peter writes.

Will Mike Pence? And if so, why? The former vice president is, Peter writes, "acting as if the old establishment party that gave rise to Bob Dole and Howard Baker is still intact and his to reclaim."

David Brooks is terrified for the GOP's future. "The idea that the left controls absolutely everything—from your smartphone to the money supply to your third grader's curriculum—explains the apocalyptic tone" that dominated the National Conservatism Conference, he writes in his dispatch from the event.

The news in three sentences:

(1) An FDA advisory panel narrowly voted to recommend Merck’s COVID antiviral pill. (2) Three people were killed in a school shooting in Michigan. (3) Chris Cuomo was suspended from CNN after new documents detailed his involvement in his brother Andrew’s response to allegations of sexual misconduct.

One question, answered: ​​I’m scheduled for a COVID vaccine dose pretty soon, but I’m not feeling well. Can I keep my appointment

Katherine J. Wu offers some advice:

If you’re currently sick or infected—with anything, but especially the coronavirus—you should wait until your illness totally clears up before getting a shot. It’s better for you, and those around you: You want to set up your own immune system for success—no distractions!—and make sure that you’re not risking spreading an infection to others. (If you’re isolating, please continue doing so, even if you’re feeling fine!) After that, though, go ahead! Don’t put off getting a much-needed vaccine; there’s no reason to wait on getting additional protection, particularly in advance of the holidays, and the chilliest part of the year, when people are most eager to gather inside, and while we await more word on Omicron, a new variant of concern. Dosing up now is especially important if you still haven’t gotten your first vaccine doses, a situation that a lot of 5-to-11-year-olds are in right now. Get better, and then get the shot.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Make space for fiction. Here’s hurmat kazmi’s “The Armpits of White Boys.”

A break from the news:

Our tech staff writer Kaitlyn Tiffany made the world’s blandest Facebook profile. Here’s what happened next.

