The Atlantic Daily: January 6 Isn’t Going Away

Certain moments in history leave long shadows. The January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is sure to be one of them, even though the fallout is far from settled. Not even a year has passed, and already we are seeing glimpses of its disturbing cultural legacy.

This is the New Lost Cause. David A. Graham argues: “This mythology has many of the trappings of its neo-Confederate predecessor, which Trump also employed for political gain: a martyr cult, claims of anti-liberty political persecution, and veneration of artifacts.”

In some ways, the events were not a riot, but a war. A new HBO documentary focuses on the clash between Capitol Police and the insurgents: “There is something striking in seeing people on two sides of a very recent conflict discuss the opposing roles they played in it,” our culture writer Sophie Gilbert notes.

Explore the week that was. It’s springtime in Sydney, Australia, where the surfers above are catching a morning wave. See more photos from around the world, as curated by our senior editor Alan Taylor.

Read. A new book offers a sweeping account of human history. Prefer a classic? There’s always Crime and Punishment—a novel Dostoyevsky had no choice but to write.

Watch. Dune is here. The highly anticipated adaptation of the sci-fi novel is epic—but that’s not what makes it great, our critic David Sims argues.

If you’re counting down the days to Halloween, try a scary movie, as picked by David.

Listen. Calling Succession fans! On the latest episode of The Review, our critics discuss the show’s Season 3 premiere. On this week’s How to Build A Happy Life, we talk about loneliness—and how to recognize whether you’re feeling it.

