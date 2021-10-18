The Atlantic Daily: Have Democrats Taken the High Road to Defeat?

Some of President Joe Biden’s close allies worry that he isn’t pushing hard enough on voting rights.

This past July, after the Supreme Court voted 6–3 to further gut the 1965 Voting Rights Act, my colleague Ronald Brownstein warned that only one way was left to protect the right to cast a ballot in America: through national legislation.

Now, three months later, no such bill has yet made its way to the president’s desk despite the White House’s insistence that voting rights are a priority. Advocates and allies on the left fear that the GOP’s recent assault on suffrage at the state level will go unchecked.

The former secretary of state, who served under George W. Bush as America entered the Iraq War, died at 84 from complications of COVID-19. Kori Schake, who worked for Powell at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shares a few personal memories.

(1) The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to temporarily halt Texas’s six-week abortion law. (2) Former President Donald Trump sued to block the January 6 House committee from receiving documents related to the attack. (3) The ESPN reporter Allison Williams is leaving the network over its COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

