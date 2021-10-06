The Atlantic Daily: American Democracy Is Still in Danger
January 6 felt like a climax in Trump-era politics. But the country is not out of the woods yet.
Exactly nine months ago today, the U.S. Capitol building experienced an unprecedented siege, spurred by an outgoing president’s antidemocratic attempts to cling to power.
This may feel like a news story from yesteryear, especially if you consider the recent, barely attended “Justice for J6” rally in Washington, D.C. But the threats to democracy that were so vividly illustrated last winter are very much today’s problem. Just look at the proliferation of restrictive voting laws that have been passed around the country since then.
Kamala Harris might have to stop the steal. “Should Trump or his acolytes try to subvert the 2024 election, the last Democrat with any power to stop the steal—or at least try to—would be Harris,” our politics reporter Russell Berman writes.
Former President Donald Trump’s coup plans are now public. A 2020 memo, which was first reported in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book, Peril, laid out “a step-by-step plan to overthrow the government of the United States through a preposterous interpretation of legal procedure,” my colleague Adam Serwer writes.
The Arizona recount didn’t overturn the state’s 2020 election results—but that doesn’t mean the process was legitimate. “All is not well that ends well,” David A. Graham explains.
One question, answered: Yesterday, we wrote about the limitations of cloth masks, particularly in comparison with medical-grade ones. Some of you asked us to elaborate: How do cloth options differ from surgical ones?
Here’s a little more detail from Yasmin Tayag’s reporting:
A growing amount of research supports the idea that our masking norms don’t make much sense: A recent study in Bangladesh, which has yet to be peer-reviewed but is considered one of the most rigorous to date to tackle masking, linked wearing surgical masks with an 11.2 percent decrease in COVID-19 symptoms and antibodies, while cloth masks were associated with only a 5 percent decrease …
Americans generally don’t pay enough attention to the quality of a mask and how it’s worn. As the Harvard epidemiologist Bill Hanage told me in an email, we’re still wearing cloth masks because they’re “expected to still be better than nothing.” And they really are far better than nothing: He likened surgical masks to a sturdy, well-made umbrella and cloth masks to the cheap kind that inverts. “Both are better than a plastic bag held over your head, which is itself better than nothing,” he said.
The news in three sentences:
(1) The World Health Organization approved the first malaria vaccine. (2) The GOP offered to kick that whole debt-ceiling can down the road ’til December. (3) At least four people were hurt in a school shooting in Arlington, Texas.
Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:
Plan a movie date with a loved one. Our critic David Sims rounds up the best indie films coming this fall.
A break from the news:
Sometimes, you just need to look at photos of cows.
