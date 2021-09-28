Newsletters

The Atlantic Daily: The Booster Rollout Is Fracturing the Pandemic Even More

This pandemic was always a patchwork, and the individual experience continues to fray even further as boosters roll out.

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
Remember when vaccine small talk was lighthearted? When the internet could joke about one company’s shot being cooler than the rest?

This pandemic was always a patchwork, and the individual experience continues to fray even further as boosters roll out. Now your eligibility for shots varies based on things not only like age and risk, but also vaccine brand. To add to the confusion, the rollout process has been downright messy. More fragmentation lies ahead.

The news in three sentences:

(1) U.S. General Mark Milley defended calls he made to his counterpart in Beijing during the final days of the Trump administration. (2) Pfizer submitted data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial for young children to the FDA. (3) U.S. stocks had a bad day.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Cultivate your hope. Whereas optimism is a bit overrated, hope can improve your well-being, our happiness columnist, Arthur C. Brooks, writes.

A break from the news:

Sports are going all in on gambling. “Trouble is coming,” Will Leitch warns.

