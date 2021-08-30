The Atlantic Daily: Why Hurricane Ida Caught America Off Guard

Hurricane Ida gave little warning before slamming into the Louisiana coast. Future hurricanes could do the same.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Hurricane Ida

Blink and you might’ve missed it. In just a few days, a hurricane formed and made devastating landfall in Louisiana, leaving at least one person dead (though that toll is expected to rise) and more than a million without power. Hurricane Ida, currently making its way north, has now weakened to a tropical depression.

My colleague Robinson Meyer explores the hurricane’s remarkably fast escalation. Some researchers believe that such rapid intensification is becoming more common, he reports.

“If major hurricanes can form in less than 72 hours, but local governments need more than 72 hours to prepare and evacuate, then we’re running up against the physical limits of hurricane preparedness,” Rob writes.

Climate change is making planning difficult for cities. From Rob: “Americans are stuck with the evacuation plans and physical infrastructure that they already have: roadways and cities built for the wrong century, built for a kinder climate.”

One writer was forced to ride out the storm after testing positive for COVID-19. Claire Holahan was preparing to evacuate when she got a call from her doctor. (Earlier today, she told our editor that she is “safe and sound.”)

The rest of the news in three sentences:

(1) The European Union encouraged its members to block unvaccinated Americans from traveling there. (2) Thousands of Californians were ordered to evacuate as the Caldor Fire bears down on South Lake Tahoe. (3) China maintains its lead in the medal count at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

One question, answered: Are rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests as accurate as PCR tests done in a lab?

Katherine J. Wu looks at the science in her latest:

Frequent at-home testing can help make up the gap, Katie writes. But even then, tests should be used in combination with other pandemic precautions.

Tonight’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Tour colorful American landscapes from your couch with this brilliant photo gallery.

A break from the news:

His parents tried to create an off-the-grid homestead. Years later, his family returned to the property as Airbnb guests.

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.