The Atlantic Daily: The Return-to-Office Existential Crisis

As the Delta variant spreads and offices delay their return plans, desk workers ask: Should we ever go back?

For many American businesses, the pandemic sparked an accidental experiment: What happens to work when you remove the physical office?

Now, the results are in, argues Ed Zitron, who has run a remote company since 2013: “For the tens of millions of us who spend most of our days sitting at a computer, the pandemic proved that remote work is just work.”

Managers who once balked at the idea of permanent remote work are now faced with “the tangible proof of their still-standing business,” Zitron writes. As the Delta variant derails many companies’ return-to-office plans, and makes in-person work riskier for certain groups, the big question remains: Should you ever go back to the office?

Here are a few things to consider.

Remote work empowers the people who actually do the work. “It removes the ability to seem productive (by sitting at your desk looking stressed or always being on the phone), and also, crucially, may reveal how many bosses and managers simply don’t contribute to the bottom line,” Zitron writes.

The work-from-home revolution will have winners and losers. Derek Thompson reports that high-income workers at highly profitable companies will come out on top. Downtown landlords? Not so much.

Younger and less-established workers could have a tougher time. “New hires and young people who work remotely risk remaining unknown quantities,” Amanda Mull noted last year. “And unknown quantities don’t become beloved colleagues, or get promoted.”

