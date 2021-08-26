The Atlantic Daily: The West’s Impossibly Extreme Weather

In the West, crisis is becoming routine. Extreme heat, out-of-control wildfires, droughts, floods—climate catastrophes are just part of the weather now. This is what climate change looks like, and it is here.

“Even describing climate-related events as unprecedented or unpredictable becomes less meaningful,” our California-based staff writer Ronald Brownstein points out. “Is an event that has never happened before really ‘unpredictable’ if such events are now happening virtually every year?”