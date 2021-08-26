The Atlantic Daily: The West’s Impossibly Extreme Weather
The region is beset by catastrophe after catastrophe.
In the West, crisis is becoming routine. Extreme heat, out-of-control wildfires, droughts, floods—climate catastrophes are just part of the weather now. This is what climate change looks like, and it is here.
“Even describing climate-related events as unprecedented or unpredictable becomes less meaningful,” our California-based staff writer Ronald Brownstein points out. “Is an event that has never happened before really ‘unpredictable’ if such events are now happening virtually every year?”
(Victor J. Blue / The New York Times / Redux)
The news in three sentences:
(1) Dozens of people were killed, including at least 12 U.S. service members, after an attack on Kabul’s airport. (2) COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 100,000 in America for the first time since January. (3) The 2020 Paralympic Games continue, and China leads the medal count.
